Police are looking to identify pickup truck pulling a camper that was involved in a three-car accident on the Norris Bridge in Lancaster County on Friday.

Virginia State Police is asking for assistance locating a silver pickup truck involved in the hit-and-run accident on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

The truck was headed westbound on Route 3 going from Middlesex County to Lancaster County when it crossed the center line and struck a van going in the opposite direction. The van then struck another vehicle, according to police.

The drivers of van and the third vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck/camper continued on Route 3 and did not stop. The suspect vehicle continued through the White Stone stoplight at approximately 6:11 p.m. and then went in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 832-5853.