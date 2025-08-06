Home Lancaster County: Virginia State Police on the hunt for driver in hit-and-run on Norris Bridge
Lancaster County: Virginia State Police on the hunt for driver in hit-and-run on Norris Bridge

Crystal Graham
Published date:
truck camper wanted VSP lancaster county
Image courtesy Virginia State Police

Police are looking to identify pickup truck pulling a camper that was involved in a three-car accident on the Norris Bridge in Lancaster County on Friday.

Virginia State Police is asking for assistance locating a silver pickup truck involved in the hit-and-run accident on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

The truck was headed westbound on Route 3 going from Middlesex County to Lancaster County when it crossed the center line and struck a van going in the opposite direction. The van then struck another vehicle, according to police.

The drivers of van and the third vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck/camper continued on Route 3 and did not stop. The suspect vehicle continued through the White Stone stoplight at approximately 6:11 p.m. and then went in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 832-5853.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

