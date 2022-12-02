Lamar Jackson addresses ‘Eat Dick’-gate: ‘I apologize if I hurt feelings out there’

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is a go for Sunday’s game with the Denver Broncos. Oh, and he’s sorry for telling a fan to “eat dick.”

“I apologize if I hurt feelings out there,” Jackson said.

The apology seemed directed at the fan, a Twitter user who goes by the handle CastleWillKill, who had tweeted, minutes after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to Jacksonville, that the team, which has been sitting on the fence regarding extending the contract of Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, should “let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.”

“I had just busted my behind – my whole team, the coaches did – that’s what I seen. I just reacted to it,” said Jackson, who tweeted back in response, “Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did shit but eat dick.”

“I was bitter,” Jackson said. “I feel like you should be bitter after a loss. No smiles. I feel like the fans should be mad we lost, too. But not mad at us. We tried.”

The tweet was up for more than three hours before Jackson said his girlfriend suggested that he remove it.

“I’m like, Alright, because I didn’t know if I hurt someone’s feelings,” Jackson said. “So, I did. That’s just what it was. That’s why I deleted it.”

Jackson didn’t address his double-down on the homophobic nature of the tweet that was raised by ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley, who wrote a column on the situation, “Ravens QB Lamar Jackson deletes vulgar tweet blasting critic,” referring in the first line of the column to the deleted tweet as being “anti-gay.”

Jackson responded that Hensley’s story was “(d)efamation of my character, because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion, or Race. Your reaching.”

And then about the apology to the fan, Jackson didn’t reach out directly to the guy to apologize. He told reporters that he saw that the fan, who has since changed his account to private, later posted that he loved Jackson.

“I love him, too. I do. I’m not mad at him,” Jackson said.

