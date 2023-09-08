Kroger to pay up to $1.37B in opioid settlement to certain states, including Virginia

A major opioid settlement will require Kroger to pay up to $1.37 billion to participating state and local governments for its role in the nationwide opioid crisis.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that Virginia could potentially receive $28 million from the settlement, which will be paid in installments for 11 years.

“The opioid crisis has tragically claimed the lives of countless innocent Virginians, and this significant settlement is another important step in the battle against this epidemic, offering aid and recovery services to those who urgently need it,” Miyares said. “This crisis has left a profound impact on so many families, and at the Office of Attorney General, we are focused on fighting this crisis in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

The agreement is only applicable in states in which Kroger operates. The grocery store operates in Virginia as Kroger and Harris Teeter, but owns and operates other stores across the nation, including Dillons, Fred Meyer, Smith’s Food and Drug, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, City Market, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s, Gerbes, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Mariano’s.

A final settlement remains contingent on agreement on critical business practice changes.

Negotiations were led by Attorneys General from North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, California, Colorado, Illinois, and Virginia.

Virginia’s total estimated share of national investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry regarding the opioid crisis is approximately $1.1 billion.