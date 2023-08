Staunton Police Department are asking for the public’s help with its investigation of a check fraud that occurred on Monday, and frankly, this one shouldn’t be all that hard.

The suspect is pictured here smiling for the camera.

Anyone that can identify the suspect or that has information on this incident is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017