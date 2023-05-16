Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newskate collins middle students and rising 6th graders invited to sundays lawn party
Local

Kate Collins Middle students and rising 6th-graders invited to Sunday’s lawn party

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Waynesboro Public SchoolsFamilies of Kate Collins Middle School students and incoming 6th grade students are invited to a lawn party.

Rain or shine, the party will be held at the school Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. for current 6th to 8th grade students, and next year’s 6th grade students.

Fun, food and community information will be available.

KCMS students will receive free tickets to participate in games, and additional tickets may be purchased at the party, earned through game play or students and families can donate non-perishable food items or school supplies to community partners.

Free hotdogs will go to the first 700 students who donate food or items. Additional food will be available for purchase from food trucks.

“We want our Kate Collins Middle School families to know that KCMS is more than just a middle school. We are a community. This day isn’t about academics, it is about that community and making it stronger. We have different services like the Waynesboro Public Library, United Way, the Office on Youth, Augusta Health, and our Waynesboro First Responders coming to offer information for our families. We truly want to be a resource for students and their families,” Flint Dollar, Chair of the KCMS Family and Community Engagement Committee said.

Parking will be clearly marked, but limited. Party goers are encouraged to practice caution when crossing streets near the school.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Tim Kaine on gun violence: ‘We’re such an outlier in the world on this’
2 Fox News facing protests aimed at getting advertisers to drop entertainment-news channel
3 Kevin Hart at the John Paul Jones Arena Review: The parking pass to nowhere
4 The ACC, for better or worse – OK, worse – is stuck where it is with its TV deal
5 Josh Hawley’s new book on manhood is wrong on everything, everywhere, all at once

Latest News

missing person
Virginia

Radford Police seek information on 14-year-old reported missing Tuesday morning

Chris Graham
U.S./World

Legislation named after ‘Virginian and a passionate activist’ in fight against pediatric cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

The Ten-Year Pediatric Research Initiative Fund was created because of Gabriella Miller's advocacy for research of childhood cancers.

business money
Virginia

Virginia man pleads guilty in money-laundering conspiracy involving Kuwaiti Embassy

Chris Graham

A Virginia man pleaded guilty today to a money laundering conspiracy involving funds embezzled from the Embassy of Kuwait’s health office in Washington, D.C.

steve arner
Virginia

Steve Arner named president, chief operating office of Carilion Clinic

Chris Graham
Virginia

Radical way to reduce poverty: Virginia should invest $1B in affordable housing

Chris Graham
congress money
U.S./World

Debt-ceiling fight: Republicans are going to win, because they don’t care if we all lose

Chris Graham
lgbtq+ court
Sports

Republicans pressure Biden on trans girls, women competing in high school, college sports

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy