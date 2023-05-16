Kate Collins Middle students and rising 6th-graders invited to Sunday’s lawn party

Families of Kate Collins Middle School students and incoming 6th grade students are invited to a lawn party.

Rain or shine, the party will be held at the school Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. for current 6th to 8th grade students, and next year’s 6th grade students.

Fun, food and community information will be available.

KCMS students will receive free tickets to participate in games, and additional tickets may be purchased at the party, earned through game play or students and families can donate non-perishable food items or school supplies to community partners.

Free hotdogs will go to the first 700 students who donate food or items. Additional food will be available for purchase from food trucks.

“We want our Kate Collins Middle School families to know that KCMS is more than just a middle school. We are a community. This day isn’t about academics, it is about that community and making it stronger. We have different services like the Waynesboro Public Library, United Way, the Office on Youth, Augusta Health, and our Waynesboro First Responders coming to offer information for our families. We truly want to be a resource for students and their families,” Flint Dollar, Chair of the KCMS Family and Community Engagement Committee said.

Parking will be clearly marked, but limited. Party goers are encouraged to practice caution when crossing streets near the school.