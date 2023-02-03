Kate Collins Middle student will represent Waynesboro Schools in regional spelling bee

Bennett Craft, an eighth-grade student at Kate Collins Middle School, is Waynesboro Schools’ division spelling bee winner.

After eight rounds of competition on Thursday, Bennett won with the word scruple. He out spelled three fifth-grade students from Waynesboro’s four elementary schools and two other students from Kate Collins Middle.

Bennett will compete at Albemarle High School in the Regional Scripps Spelling Bee on March 11, at 10 a.m. The alternate is Bella Williams, a fifth-grade student at Westwood Hills Elementary.