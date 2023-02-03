Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news kate collins middle student will represent waynesboro schools in regional spelling bee
Local

Kate Collins Middle student will represent Waynesboro Schools in regional spelling bee

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
spelling bee
Bennett Craft. Photo: Waynesboro Public Schools

Bennett Craft, an eighth-grade student at Kate Collins Middle School, is Waynesboro Schools’ division spelling bee winner.

After eight rounds of competition on Thursday, Bennett won with the word scruple. He out spelled three fifth-grade students from Waynesboro’s four elementary schools and two other students from Kate Collins Middle.

Bennett will compete at Albemarle High School in the Regional Scripps Spelling Bee on March 11, at 10 a.m. The alternate is Bella Williams, a fifth-grade student at Westwood Hills Elementary.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

robert plant and alison krauss

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss ‘Raising the Roof’ tour in Portsmouth May 17
Crystal Graham
police
,

Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Jan. 28 slaying
Chris Graham

Charlottesville Police have made an arrest in the Jan. 28 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident Eldridge Vandrew Smith.

tired runner

Struggling to meet exercise resolutions? Burnout may be setting in
Crystal Graham

For people who already prioritize fitness, setting a resolution might seem like a great idea on Jan. 1, but often times, that resolution may not look so good a month later.

police
,

Richmond Police investigating another report of Peeping Tom in Museum District
Chris Graham
dominion energy virginia logo

The sound of silence: Dominion Energy replaces siren alerts with wireless notifications
Rebecca Barnabi
Richmond Flying Squirrels
,

Richmond Flying Squirrels scholarship honors ‘Richmond 34’
Crystal Graham
caring critter wlidlife center

Sponsor a snake, falcon or other animal to gift for Valentine’s Day
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy