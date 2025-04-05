Home Kaine, Warner recommending two MAGAs for open U.S. Attorney post
Virginia News

Kaine, Warner recommending two MAGAs for open U.S. Attorney post

Chris Graham
Published date:
mark warner tim kaine u.s. attorney
Mark Warner: © mark reinstein/shutterstock.com. Tim Kaine: © George Sheldon/Shutterstock

I’m about to take back everything nice I’ve said recently about Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and then vow to never say anything nice about them ever again.

I’m just now learning that our two supposed Democrats in the U.S. Senate from Virginia have listed Todd Gilbert among the two candidates that they’re recommending for the U.S. Attorney vacancy in the Western District of Virginia.

Todd Gilbert, the former MAGA Virginia House of Delegates Speaker.

Seriously.

“Abortion is a lifestyle convenience” Todd Gilbert.

The guy who has repeatedly blocked an effort to remove the outdated ban on gay marriage from the Virginia Constitution, just because.

Whose intern tried to infiltrate a Virginia group working to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which he happens to vehemently oppose.

Let’s see, what else.

Gilbert opposed Obamacare and Medicaid expansion at the state level in Virginia.

He routinely denigrates those who want justice for Palestinians caught between militants in Hamas and militants in the Israeli military as advocating for the “rape, murder and kidnapping of innocent people.”

I get it, that Kaine and Warner feel like they have to back a Republican for the U.S. Attorney position, with a Republican in the White House.

But, this Republican?

The other recommendation for the Western District post isn’t much better.

Robert Tracci is the former one-term Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney, who lost his re-election bid in 2019, then got himself another paid government job after losing with Rusty McGuire, the commonwealth’s attorney in Louisa County and brother of Trump-endorsed MAGA Congressman John McGuire, before moving on up to a job with the Office of Attorney General under MAGA Republican Jason Miyares.

Another idea here: senators, you know, you could just recommend a couple of guys who aren’t MAGA and let the Trumpers do whatever they’re going to do about it, instead of complying in advance.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Scott German: Ryan Odom was born, raised to be the UVA Basketball coach
2 A Real Madrid tattoo can get you disappeared by the Trump Gestapo
3 Bunny poop complaint takes Augusta County down the proverbial rabbit hole
4 Waynesboro: Children’s museum hoping to open indoor exhibit space by summer
5 UVA Basketball: Chance Mallory talks about decision to commit to ‘Hoos

Latest News

vdot road
Local News

VDOT: Updated road construction, maintenance schedule for April 7-11

Chris Graham
staunton rally16
Local News

Staunton rally sends message to DC: We’re f–king pissed off!

Chris Graham

I had just made it to the Hands Off! rally to protest the Trump/Musk administration being held in Downtown Staunton on Saturday when a young man in a jacked-up pick-up truck stopped in front of the rally crowd.

economy
Virginia News

Wonder how this new Pulaski County expansion will be impacted by the Trump tariffs?

Chris Graham

MAGA Gov. Glenn Youngkin is touting an integrated supply-chain company that has announced plans for a $10 million warehouse and distribution facility in Pulaski County.

food bank
Virginia News

Virginia lawmakers push back at Trump USDA over $500M in food bank cuts

Chris Graham
anthony robinson uva basketball
Basketball News

UVA Basketball: Redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson headed to Xavier

Chris Graham
donald trump economy
Politics News

Trump tariffs wipe out one year of economic recovery in two days

Chris Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Virginia News

Virginia man sentenced to more than 12 years for cocaine, firearm charges

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status