Kaine, Warner recommending two MAGAs for open U.S. Attorney post

I’m about to take back everything nice I’ve said recently about Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and then vow to never say anything nice about them ever again.

I’m just now learning that our two supposed Democrats in the U.S. Senate from Virginia have listed Todd Gilbert among the two candidates that they’re recommending for the U.S. Attorney vacancy in the Western District of Virginia.

Todd Gilbert, the former MAGA Virginia House of Delegates Speaker.

Seriously.

“Abortion is a lifestyle convenience” Todd Gilbert.

The guy who has repeatedly blocked an effort to remove the outdated ban on gay marriage from the Virginia Constitution, just because.

Whose intern tried to infiltrate a Virginia group working to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which he happens to vehemently oppose.

Let’s see, what else.

Gilbert opposed Obamacare and Medicaid expansion at the state level in Virginia.

He routinely denigrates those who want justice for Palestinians caught between militants in Hamas and militants in the Israeli military as advocating for the “rape, murder and kidnapping of innocent people.”

I get it, that Kaine and Warner feel like they have to back a Republican for the U.S. Attorney position, with a Republican in the White House.

But, this Republican?

The other recommendation for the Western District post isn’t much better.

Robert Tracci is the former one-term Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney, who lost his re-election bid in 2019, then got himself another paid government job after losing with Rusty McGuire, the commonwealth’s attorney in Louisa County and brother of Trump-endorsed MAGA Congressman John McGuire, before moving on up to a job with the Office of Attorney General under MAGA Republican Jason Miyares.

Another idea here: senators, you know, you could just recommend a couple of guys who aren’t MAGA and let the Trumpers do whatever they’re going to do about it, instead of complying in advance.