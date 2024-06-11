Countries
Johnson & Johnson to pay $700M for misleading customers about talc powders for 100 years
Johnson & Johnson to pay $700M for misleading customers about talc powders for 100 years

Forty-three state attorneys general reached a $700 million nationwide settlement to resolve allegations related to the marketing of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and body powder products that contained talc.

Virginia will receive $21.2 million of the settlement total.

The consent judgment filed in the lawsuit addresses allegations that Johnson & Johnson deceptively promoted and misled consumers in advertisements related to the safety and purity of some of its talc powder products. As part of the lawsuit, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop the manufacture and sale of its baby powder and body powder products that contain talc in the United States.

“Deceptive or false marketing of any kind of product will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth, but especially when those products could negatively impact a consumer’s health,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. “This settlement reflects the severity of the conduct, and our commitment to keeping consumer products safe for Virginians.”

Johnson & Johnson sold such products for more than 100 years. After the coalition of states began investigating, the company stopped distributing and selling thee products in the U.S. and, more recently, ended global sales. While the lawsuit targeted the deceptive marketing of the products, numerous other lawsuits filed by private plaintiffs in class actions raised allegations that talc causes serious health issues, including mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.

Under the consent judgment, Johnson & Johnson:

  • Has ceased and not resumed the manufacturing, marketing, promotion, sale, and distribution of all baby and body powder products and cosmetic powder products that contain talcum powder, including, but not limited to, Johnson’s Baby Powder and Johnson & Johnson’s Shower to Shower (“Covered Products”) in the United States.
  • Shall permanently stop the manufacture of any Covered Products in the United States either directly, or indirectly through any third party.
  • Shall permanently stop the marketing and promotion of any Covered Products in the United States either directly, or indirectly through any third party.
  • Shall permanently stop the sale or distribution of any Covered Products in the United States either directly, or indirectly through any third party.

The settlement is pending judicial approval in the Richmond City Circuit Court.

