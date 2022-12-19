JMU scores 65 in the first half, romps past awful Long Island U., 115-79

JMU had 65 points by halftime against overmatched Long Island on Sunday, on the way to a 115-79 win.

LIU (1-10, KenPom: 355) came in without a win in D1, and their closest loss was a 10-point setback to Towson on Nov. 26.

Former DePaul All-American and All-NBA player Rod Strickland is in the first year of what one presumes is a rebuild at Long Island, which went 74-74 in five seasons under Strickland’s predecessor, Derek Kellogg, who led the Sharks to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first season, in 2018.

The rebuild ain’t goin’ all that well in Year 1.

JMU (9-3, KenPom: 75), which played second-ranked Virginia tight in a 55-50 loss in Charlottesville last week, led 65-23 at the break.

Coach Mark Byington was able to empty the bench in this one early, getting at least six minutes for 10 bench players in a substitution-heavy second half.

The Dukes next go to Coppin State (4-9, KenPom: 292) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Coppin State also has a quasi-celebrity coach, former Maryland great Juan Dixon, who is in Year 5 on the job, and has only once had double-digits in wins, in an 11-20 season in 2020.