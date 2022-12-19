Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news jmu scores 65 in the first half romps past awful long island u 115 79
Sports

JMU scores 65 in the first half, romps past awful Long Island U., 115-79

Chris Graham
Published:
basketball
(© nobeastsofierce – stock.adobe.com)

JMU had 65 points by halftime against overmatched Long Island on Sunday, on the way to a 115-79 win.

LIU (1-10, KenPom: 355) came in without a win in D1, and their closest loss was a 10-point setback to Towson on Nov. 26.

Former DePaul All-American and All-NBA player Rod Strickland is in the first year of what one presumes is a rebuild at Long Island, which went 74-74 in five seasons under Strickland’s predecessor, Derek Kellogg, who led the Sharks to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first season, in 2018.

The rebuild ain’t goin’ all that well in Year 1.

JMU (9-3, KenPom: 75), which played second-ranked Virginia tight in a 55-50 loss in Charlottesville last week, led 65-23 at the break.

Coach Mark Byington was able to empty the bench in this one early, getting at least six minutes for 10 bench players in a substitution-heavy second half.

The Dukes next go to Coppin State (4-9, KenPom: 292) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Coppin State also has a quasi-celebrity coach, former Maryland great Juan Dixon, who is in Year 5 on the job, and has only once had double-digits in wins, in an 11-20 season in 2020.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Virginia Tech women’s basketbal

Women’s Basketball: #5 Notre Dame outduels #6 Virginia Tech in ACC clash, 63-52
Chris Graham
dustin butler

Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County
Chris Graham

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler.

fire

Historic home catches fire in Downtown Staunton: Two injuries, extensive damage
Chris Graham

A structure fire caused extensive damage to a 19th century home near Downtown Staunton on Sunday morning.

uva basketball

Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 12-0 with 84-28 rout of Morgan State
Chris Graham
jmu forbes center

School field trip to JMU gets Karens bent out of shape over ‘racial plays’
Chris Graham
road

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Ongoing road work for week of Dec. 19-23
Chris Graham
houseplant

Do houseplants really improve indoor air quality? Which ones are the most effective?
Opinion