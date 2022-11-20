JMU rallies from 20-point halftime deficit, defeats Georgia State, 42-40

James Madison has secured back-to-back wins after beating Georgia State 42-40 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

The Dukes trailed 34-14 at the half but stormed back with a 28-point second half, including a 21-point third quarter. The Panthers managed just six points in the second half, falling to 4-7. JMU is now 7-3 on the season ahead of next week’s regular season finale against Coastal Carolina.

The Dukes jumped out to a 7-0 lead as Todd Centeio found Kris Thornton for 26-yard score, but Georgia State managed to reel off 27 straight points before Centeio threw his second touchdown pass late in the second quarter. But the visitors bounced right back with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Darren Grainger to Jamari Thrash that looked to potentially end any chance at a comeback.

But in the second half, it was all Dukes. It was JMU’s turn to go on a run, scoring 28 straight points with Centeio throwing two more scores.

Georgia State did get a late touchdown on a 6-yard run from Marcus Carroll, but the team failed to convert on a two-point conversion that would have tied the game.

Georgia State’s Grainger completed just eight passes on the day, and the Panthers were outgained 425-257, yet nearly pulled it off. But it was JMU’s four lost fumbles that gave Georgia State all the chances they needed in the opening half.

Centeio finished 21-for-27 for 274 yards with four touchdowns and no scores, while Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 89 yards on 20 carries and two scores.

The Dukes finished the game 9-for-14 on third downs and recorded 22 first downs to GSU’s nine.