Virginia suffered its second straight three-point loss with the 27-24 setback at Boston College on Saturday. With William & Mary coming to town this weekend, the ‘Hoos are still looking for their first win in the 2023 season.

Hootie was on hand for coach Tony Elliott’s weekly presser, and breaks down what Elliott had to say about starting QB Tony Muskett, the injuries hampering depth on the defense, and the mood in the locker room heading into Week 6.