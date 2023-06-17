Countries
Sports

Jarlin Susana sparkles for FredNats in 2-0 win over Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals shut out the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday evening, winning 2-0.

This game was a pitcher’s duel all the way through, with both Jarlin Susana and Nick Hull turning in gems on the mound.

For the FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, Susana continued his recent dominance with four shutout innings. The electric right-hander allowed just a pair of base hits and did not walk a batter for the first time this season.

The Pelicans, the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, got five shutout innings from Hull with four strikeouts, but he finally faltered in the top of the sixth. He fired a 1-0 fastball to Daylen Lile, and Lile hammered it the other way into the left field bleachers for his fifth home run this season.

Kevin Rodriguez was the first man out of the bullpen for Fredericksburg, and he spun three spotless innings while racking up a career-best five strikeouts.

In the top of the eighth, Lile reached first after getting hit by a pitch. He moved into scoring position by swiping second base, with Elijah Green up. Green battled to a 2-2 count, before punching a single into center field to drive Lile in with a key insurance run to make it 2-0 Freddies.

Holden Powell worked through a flawless eighth and ninth innings, to punctuate a hard-fought 2-0 win for Fredericksburg. It was the first save of the year for Powell, the first win of the year for Kevin Rodriguez, and the first loss of ‘23 for Nick Hull. In the Saturday tilt, Riley Cornelio takes on the southpaw Jackson Ferris in a 6:35 start.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

