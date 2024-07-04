Update: Nats promote Jarlin Susana, another stud prospect from the Juan Soto trade

Update: Thursday, 1:44 p.m. The Washington Nationals just announced that they have promoted Jarlin Susana to High-A Wilmington.

First report: Thursday, 10:10 a.m. With James Woods making his Washington Nationals debut this week, three of the five prospects acquired in the 2022 Juan Soto trade are now in the bigs.

Jarlin Susana, the youngest of the group, who just turned 20 in spring training, hasn’t gotten out of Low-A yet, but he seems to be on the verge.

Susana held the Delmarva Shorebirds to two hits in five scoreless innings on Wednesday in what turned into a 4-3 Fredericksburg Nationals win.

The FredNats obviously have Susana on an innings restriction, because he’s gone exactly five innings in each of his last seven starts.

Over that stretch, he’s given up two earned runs on 15 hits, with 57 strikeouts and 13 walks.

That translates to a 0.51 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 14.7Ks/9.

Susana is due a callup to High-A Wilmington.

The FredNats won this one in the 10th on a walkoff single from Sammy Infante that scored 2022 first-round pick Elijah Greene from third.