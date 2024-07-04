Countries
Update: Nats promote Jarlin Susana, another stud prospect from the Juan Soto trade
Sports

Update: Nats promote Jarlin Susana, another stud prospect from the Juan Soto trade

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationals

Update: Thursday, 1:44 p.m. The Washington Nationals just announced that they have promoted Jarlin Susana to High-A Wilmington.

First report: Thursday, 10:10 a.m. With James Woods making his Washington Nationals debut this week, three of the five prospects acquired in the 2022 Juan Soto trade are now in the bigs.

Jarlin Susana, the youngest of the group, who just turned 20 in spring training, hasn’t gotten out of Low-A yet, but he seems to be on the verge.

Susana held the Delmarva Shorebirds to two hits in five scoreless innings on Wednesday in what turned into a 4-3 Fredericksburg Nationals win.

The FredNats obviously have Susana on an innings restriction, because he’s gone exactly five innings in each of his last seven starts.

Over that stretch, he’s given up two earned runs on 15 hits, with 57 strikeouts and 13 walks.

That translates to a 0.51 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 14.7Ks/9.

Susana is due a callup to High-A Wilmington.

The FredNats won this one in the 10th on a walkoff single from Sammy Infante that scored 2022 first-round pick Elijah Greene from third.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

