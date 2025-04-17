James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

James Carville is an old Democrat who hasn’t won an election in 30 years. David Hogg is a young Democrat who has never won an election.

Both are what’s wrong with the Democratic Party, from opposite ends of the spectrum.

“People say they want change in the Democratic Party, but really they want change so long as it doesn’t potentially endanger their position of power. That’s not actually wanting change. That’s selfishness,” Hogg, who began a term as a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee in February, said in an interview with The New York Times, which reported on Hogg’s plans to spend $20 million primarying Democrats.

This is what Democrats need.

Hogg, a progressive, wants the group that he heads up, Leaders We Deserve, to focus on ousting current Democratic lawmakers who don’t meet his ideological specs.

And this is different from Carville wanting the Democratic Party to focus on being more Republican by distancing itself from its left flank, how exactly?

ICYMI

This being America, which runs its politics through a two-party system, we’ve tended to see the two parties span from the center to the outer edges ideologically because, if you focus on one at the expense of the other, your biggest issue isn’t seeing your candidates primaried, but rather, McGoverned or Goldwatered.

Seems here that Carville and Hogg are dead set on having Democrats repeat 1972.

DNC leadership, predictably feckless, is doing its best to stick its collective head in the sand in hopes the problem that these idiots are trying to engender just goes away.

“In order to ensure we are as effective as possible at electing Democrats to office, it is the D.N.C.’s longstanding position that primary voters, not the national party, determine their Democratic candidates for the general election,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said, adding, of Hogg, that the new vice chair is “a passionate advocate and we are grateful for his service to the Democratic Party, whether it be in his role as a DNC vice chair or in an outside capacity.”

These morons can’t get out of their own way.