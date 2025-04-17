Home James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are
Politics

James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Chris Graham
Published date:
david hogg
David Hogg. Photo: © Philip Yabut/Shutterstock

James Carville is an old Democrat who hasn’t won an election in 30 years. David Hogg is a young Democrat who has never won an election.

Both are what’s wrong with the Democratic Party, from opposite ends of the spectrum.

“People say they want change in the Democratic Party, but really they want change so long as it doesn’t potentially endanger their position of power. That’s not actually wanting change. That’s selfishness,” Hogg, who began a term as a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee in February, said in an interview with The New York Times, which reported on Hogg’s plans to spend $20 million primarying Democrats.

This is what Democrats need.

Hogg, a progressive, wants the group that he heads up, Leaders We Deserve, to focus on ousting current Democratic lawmakers who don’t meet his ideological specs.

And this is different from Carville wanting the Democratic Party to focus on being more Republican by distancing itself from its left flank, how exactly?

ICYMI

james carville
James Carville. Photo: © William A. Morgan/Shutterstock

This being America, which runs its politics through a two-party system, we’ve tended to see the two parties span from the center to the outer edges ideologically because, if you focus on one at the expense of the other, your biggest issue isn’t seeing your candidates primaried, but rather, McGoverned or Goldwatered.

Seems here that Carville and Hogg are dead set on having Democrats repeat 1972.

DNC leadership, predictably feckless, is doing its best to stick its collective head in the sand in hopes the problem that these idiots are trying to engender just goes away.

“In order to ensure we are as effective as possible at electing Democrats to office, it is the D.N.C.’s longstanding position that primary voters, not the national party, determine their Democratic candidates for the general election,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said, adding, of Hogg, that the new vice chair is “a passionate advocate and we are grateful for his service to the Democratic Party, whether it be in his role as a DNC vice chair or in an outside capacity.”

These morons can’t get out of their own way.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

safe child immigration immigrant family deportation ICE
Politics

Refugee. Dissident. Enemy of the State. Would ICE have crucified Jesus?

John Whitehead
goochland county accident
Virginia

Goochland County: Large tree on I-64 falls on tractor trailer, kills driver

Crystal Graham

A large tree fell onto a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 killing the truck driver this afternoon in Goochland County.

wildfire
Virginia

Forest Service: Browns Creek fire spans 63 acres, 50 percent contained

Crystal Graham

Nearly 50 personnel are on the scene of a fire near the Lynchburg Reservoir in Amherst County, according to the Forest Service.

staunton rally16
Local, Politics

Staunton: Local Democrats schedule follow-up protest rally, this one focused on Ben Cline

Chris Graham
federal funding freeze money cash frozen budget
Football

Scott German: What’s behind the NCAA curtain?

Scott German
climate change
Government, Politics

Judge awards injunction to clean energy grant recipients, unfreezes federal funding

Rebecca Barnabi
road work
Virginia

Alleghany County: VDOT delays signal installation on Route 42 over railroad

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status