Jackson injured, but Huntley leads Ravens to 10-9 win over punchless Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens overcame an injury to star quarterback Lamar Jackson as Tyler Huntley led a 91-yard drive in the final seconds to beat the Denver Broncos, 10-9.

Brandon McManus missed a 63-yard field goal attempt as time expire that sealed the win for the Ravens and sent Russell Wilson and company to their ninth loss of the season.

Jackson left the game in the first quarter with an injured knee as the offense struggled the rest of the way in what was an ugly offensive game. He’l underdog an MRI and other days on Monday, according to the NFL Network.

“(It’s) not a season-ending type of knee,” head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his postgame news conference, according to NFL.com. “We’ll get more tests tomorrow and let you know how long it’s going to be. We’ll see. Hopefully have something for you tomorrow afternoon, certainly by Wednesday be more definitive. But it’s going tobe a number. You know, days to weeks, we’ll see. We’ll see if he can go back this week. If not, he’ll be sometime after that shortly.”

It was 9-3 Denver at the end of three before Baltimore’s clutch drive to end the game. The teams combined to convert just five of 25 third downs on the day and neither accumulated 300 yards of offense.

The final drive that went 91 yards took 4:34 off the clock and saw the Ravens convert two fourth downs. Huntley scored on a two-yard run with 28 seconds to go before Justin Tucker kicked the game-winning PAT.

Jackson was 3-for-4 for 11 yards before getting injured, while Huntley went 27-for-32 for 187 yards and an interception, finishing the game as the team’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 41 yards.