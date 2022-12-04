Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news jackson injured but huntley leads ravens to 10 9 win over punchless broncos
Sports

Jackson injured, but Huntley leads Ravens to 10-9 win over punchless Broncos

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
baltimore ravens
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

The Baltimore Ravens overcame an injury to star quarterback Lamar Jackson as Tyler Huntley led a 91-yard drive in the final seconds to beat the Denver Broncos, 10-9.

Brandon McManus missed a 63-yard field goal attempt as time expire that sealed the win for the Ravens and sent Russell Wilson and company to their ninth loss of the season.

Jackson left the game in the first quarter with an injured knee as the offense struggled the rest  of the way in what was an ugly offensive game. He’l underdog an MRI and other days on Monday, according to the NFL Network.

“(It’s) not a season-ending type of knee,” head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his postgame news conference, according to NFL.com. “We’ll get more tests tomorrow and let you know how long it’s going to be. We’ll see. Hopefully have something for you tomorrow afternoon, certainly by Wednesday be more definitive. But it’s going tobe a number. You know, days to weeks, we’ll see. We’ll see if he can go back this week. If not, he’ll be sometime after that shortly.”

It was 9-3 Denver at the end of three before Baltimore’s clutch drive to end the game. The teams combined to convert just five of 25 third downs on the day and neither accumulated 300 yards of offense.

The final drive that went 91 yards took 4:34 off the clock and saw the Ravens convert two fourth downs. Huntley scored on a two-yard run with 28 seconds to go before Justin Tucker kicked the game-winning PAT.

Jackson was 3-for-4 for 11 yards before getting injured, while Huntley went 27-for-32 for 187 yards and an interception, finishing the game as the team’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 41 yards.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

pittsburgh steelers

Steelers hold on late to defeat Atlanta, 19-16, for second win in a row
Scott Ratcliffe
Virginia Tech women’s basketbal

Women’s Basketball: #9 Virginia Tech earns signature win at Tennessee, 59-55
Roger Gonzalez

The No. 9 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team earned a signature 59-55 win at Tennessee on Sunday as Kayana Traylor scored 18 points.

Washington Commanders

Nobody wins: After Heinicke rallies to force OT, Commanders, Giants finish tied at 20
Roger Gonzalez

The Washington Commanders three-game winning streak is over, but they are still unbeaten in their last four. Washington went to the New York Giants in an NFC East showdown on Sunday, but the game ended in a 20-20 tie in...

William & Mary football

William & Mary crushes Gardner-Webb, 54-14, advances to FCS quarterfinals
Chris Graham
richmond spiders football

Richmond falls to #2 seed Sacramento State, 38-31, in second round of FCS playoffs
Chris Graham
china

Can the protests in China against COVID lockdowns lead to something more?
Contributors
road

Staunton District Traffic Update: What motorists need to look out for this week
Chris Graham