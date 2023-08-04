It’s a biggie: Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.35 billion, the Virginia Lottery announced today. The drawing for the jackpot will take place tonight at 11 p.m.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12.

The jackpot was last won on April 18.

Seven tickets matched the five white balls Tuesday night to win the game’s second-tier

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.