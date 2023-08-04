Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
It’s a biggie: Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion
U.S.

It’s a biggie: Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mega millions lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.35 billion, the Virginia Lottery announced today. The drawing for the jackpot will take place tonight at 11 p.m.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12.

The jackpot was last won on April 18.

Seven tickets matched the five white balls Tuesday night to win the game’s second-tier

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Chain-reaction crashes, 12 (!) in all, snarl traffic on I-64, I-81 in Augusta County
2 Augusta County leaders demand that member turn over closed session recordings
3 Three people able to escape house fire in Harrisonburg: No injuries, $125K in damages
4 Waynesboro Schools welcomes new, returning staff to 2023-2024 school year
5 Harrisonburg Police, Fire, 911 plan mass casualty training for Friday morning

Latest News

telehealth
Health, Politics, U.S.

DEA considers special registration to continue telehealth for patients prescribed controlled substances

Rebecca Barnabi
student loan relief
Politics, U.S.

IRS receives pressure to promote educational assistance programs for student loans

Rebecca Barnabi

The Employer Participation in Repayment Act allows employers to contribute up to $5,250 tax-free to employees’ student loans annually.

shida vs storm
Sports

Notebook: Tony Khan hot-shots AEW women’s booking, Elite bleeds viewers, ‘Collision’

Chris Graham

Tony Khan made a show of caving to the critics of his disjointed booking of the AEW women’s division this week, putting a women’s title match with Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida in the main event of “Dynamite.”

Local

Cat’s Cradle marks 25 years of saving stray felines with Silver Jubilee Summertime Challenge

Rebecca Barnabi
algae bloom in lake
Public Safety, Virginia

Headed to Lake Anna? Swimming advisory issued due to harmful algae bloom

Crystal Graham
augusta county appraiser
Local

Augusta County: Appraisal team expanding work week to include Saturdays

Crystal Graham
police emergency fire
Public Safety, Virginia

32-year-old Louisa County woman dead after crash Thursday in wet conditions

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy