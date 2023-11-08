Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home IRS reopens Taxpayer Assistance Center in Staunton ahead of 2023 tax season
Local

IRS reopens Taxpayer Assistance Center in Staunton ahead of 2023 tax season

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
irs taxes
(© Michael Flippo – stock.adobe.com)

The Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Staunton is now open at 1600 N. Coalter Street, Suite 2.

Free parking and public transportation are available at the office.

The Internal Revenue Service hired more than 5,000 new employees through additional funding to improve taxpayer services.

The funding allows for the addition of staff to IRS TACs and reopening offices that were closed because of employee attrition. Call 844-545-5640 to make an appointment at the Staunton TAC, which is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is through IRS.gov. Go to www.irs.gov for more information on the following available resources:

  • IRS Online Account: taxpayers can securely access their individual account information.
  • Where’s My Refund?: taxpayers can check their refund status and estimated delivery date.
  • Free File: taxpayers can use free tax software offered through IRS partners that allow them to file their taxes online.
  • Get Transcript: taxpayers can view and print a tax transcript online.
  • Direct Pay: taxpayers can make tax payments or estimated tax payments from their checking or savings account.
  • All IRS Forms and Publications: individuals can find and download current tax forms, instructions and publications. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 800-829-3676 to order tax forms by mail.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia voters side with Democrats over Republicans, Youngkin, abortion restrictions
2 Scott Seaton win serves as rebuke to Augusta County Board of Supervisors
3 Staunton voters choose Adam Campbell for open seat on City Council
4 Memo to the dullards at the NCAA: Let JMU play in a damned bowl game, already
5 Tony Bennett confirms redshirts for Bliss, Gertrude, Robinson: ‘That’s the plan right now’

Latest News

virginia politics
Politics, Virginia

Spanberger, McClellan take victory laps on 2023 Virginia results: Are they setting the table for 2025?

Chris Graham
glenn youngkin
Op/Eds, Politics, Virginia

Youngkin tries to spin embarrassing loss, among other things, as ‘roadmap for Republican success’

Chris Graham

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin had the guy who runs his PAC, Dave Rexrode, put out a memo on Wednesday to try to spin his embarrassing loss in Tuesday’s state legislative elections.

vote
Local, Op/Eds, Politics

Election Day 2023: The first time I was called a fascist as a member of local media

Rebecca Barnabi

As a local journalist off and on since 2007, I’ve worked quite a few Election Days. In fact, each one except 2008, 2009, 2010, 2020 and 2021.

military
Health, Virginia

Unpaid labor: Caregivers of veterans spend more out-of-pocket than others

Rebecca Barnabi
commonwealth veterans day event
Local

Fishburne Military School to honor local veterans with annual Veterans Day ceremony

Rebecca Barnabi
grace elizabeth hale
Arts, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host book talk with UVA professor Grace Elizabeth Hale

Crystal Graham
Arts, Virginia

Virginia museum unveils annual Christmas ornament with whimsical design

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy