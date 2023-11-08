IRS reopens Taxpayer Assistance Center in Staunton ahead of 2023 tax season

The Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Staunton is now open at 1600 N. Coalter Street, Suite 2.

Free parking and public transportation are available at the office.

The Internal Revenue Service hired more than 5,000 new employees through additional funding to improve taxpayer services.

The funding allows for the addition of staff to IRS TACs and reopening offices that were closed because of employee attrition. Call 844-545-5640 to make an appointment at the Staunton TAC, which is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is through IRS.gov. Go to www.irs.gov for more information on the following available resources:

IRS Online Account: taxpayers can securely access their individual account information.

Where’s My Refund?: taxpayers can check their refund status and estimated delivery date.

Free File: taxpayers can use free tax software offered through IRS partners that allow them to file their taxes online.

Identity Protection Pin (IP PIN): taxpayers can prevent someone from using their information to file a fraudulent tax return.

Get Transcript: taxpayers can view and print a tax transcript online.

Direct Pay: taxpayers can make tax payments or estimated tax payments from their checking or savings account.

Electronic Federal Tax Payment System: individuals or businesses can make all types of federal tax payments.

Online Payment Agreement: taxpayers can set up installment payments to pay taxes they owe.

Where’s My Amended Return ? : taxpayers can track the status of their amended return.

individuals can get answers to many tax questions.