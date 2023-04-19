Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsirs commits to double rate of processing tax credits and reimburse virginia small businesses
U.S./World

IRS to double rate of processing tax credits, reimburse Virginia small businesses

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
open business sign
(© pikselstock – stock.adobe.com)

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel has committed to doubling the rate of processing Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) claims.

Werfel, who took office as the 50th commissioner on March 9, said that the IRS currently processes 20,000 ERTC claims per week, but will commit to 40,000, with the oldest claims as priority.

The commitment came after U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia pushed Werfel accelerate the process and catch up on a backlog of ERTC claims. Processing the claims will help Virginia businesses get money owed to them by the IRS.

The ERTC was created to incentivize employers to keep employees on their payrolls and off unemployment during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses in Virginia kept their promises, but years have passed and the IRS keeps them waiting to get their money.

In a Senate Finance Committee hearing today, Warner raised the issue again with the IRS and pressed Werfel to commit to doubling the rate.

“As I shared with you, you know, there are a number of businesses in Virginia, and I imagine this is probably the case in other states as well, where there’s been a backlog. They can’t get clarity. They’re not getting these tax credits, which I think they did deserve. And since these are businesses that did, from a policy standpoint, what I think we all thought was the right thing by keeping folks employed during that period,” Warner said during the hearing.

Werfel said that the tax filing season has ended, so the IRS can redeploy staff off the phones and to managing claims.

“Like every resource, it’s an all-hands-on-deck situation post this filing season. Now that we can reset the staff, I think we can maybe double per week the amount of refund of credits that we’re processing. So that’s the action that we’re taking. And in particular, I want to make sure and I’ve talked to the team about making sure that we go with the older ones first, like those that have been waiting the longest. So, you know, really focus on if it was received in 2022 or prior because they’re still coming in, and under the law they can come in until 2025. So this is a filing that we’re going to be dealing with for years, but I think we’re going to make progress,” Werfel said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Sunset Park under construction with $2.5 million price tag, trails on hold
2 House Republicans threaten to cut Meals on Wheels funding in debt-limit plan
3 IRS to double rate of processing tax credits, reimburse Virginia small businesses
4 Virginia hoops’ projected rotation for 2023-2024, and the one still-glaring need
5 Hunter Cattoor returning for fifth season at Virginia Tech, bolstering Hokies backcourt

Latest News

arts council of the valley
Culture

Smith House Galleries to feature works by Kathleen Mitchell Johnston, Kazin Khaleel

Crystal Graham
VCU Basketball
Sports

New VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom adds Rams legend Darius Theus to staff

Chris Graham

New VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom announced on Wednesday the addition of assistant coaches Bryce Crawford, Matt Henry and Darius Theus, as well as his director of operations, Kelsey Knoche, on Wednesday.

hunter cattoor
Sports

Hunter Cattoor returning for fifth season at Virginia Tech, bolstering Hokies backcourt

Chris Graham

Good news for Virginia Tech basketball fans: Hunter Cattoor is returning for a COVID redshirt year in 2023-2024.

news media
U.S./World

Oklahoma county commissioner caught on tape musing about lynching resigns

Chris Graham
stress anxiety business
Virginia

Virginia is chill: Commonwealth rates as 10th least stressed state in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
first amendment news
U.S./World

NC journalists convicted of trespassing for videotaping police raid of homeless encampment

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Virginia

Teen arrested, charged with murder, burglary in Monday shooting in Richmond

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy