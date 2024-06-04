Countries
Home Interstate 95 crash in Prince George County claims life of Virginia woman
Virginia

Interstate 95 crash in Prince George County claims life of Virginia woman

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 95
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

A Stony Creek woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 at the 39.8 mile marker in Prince George County on Monday

According to Virginia State Police, a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Charlene Migdalia Santiago, 40, of Stony Creek, was traveling south on I-95 at 6:50 p.m. on Monday when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree in the rain.

Santiago succumbed to injury at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

