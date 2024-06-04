Interstate 95 crash in Prince George County claims life of Virginia woman

A Stony Creek woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 at the 39.8 mile marker in Prince George County on Monday

According to Virginia State Police, a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Charlene Migdalia Santiago, 40, of Stony Creek, was traveling south on I-95 at 6:50 p.m. on Monday when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree in the rain.

Santiago succumbed to injury at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.