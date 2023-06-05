Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsinformation sessions will discuss ranked choice voting
Local

Information sessions will discuss Ranked Choice Voting

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
vote
(© 3desc – stock.adobe.com)

Ranked Choice Voting in Charlottesville and Albemarle County will be the topic of discussion in two information sessions tonight and tomorrow night.

The newly-formed nonpartisan democracy reform nonprofit UpVote Virginia and advocates for fair elections across the Commonwealth will partner to encourage voters from Charlottesville and Albemarle County to learn about Ranked Choice Voting (RCV).

“RCV is a simple change to the ballot that enables a better voter experience, better campaigns, and ultimately, better government. Looking forward, our organization hopes that Arlington’s example will set the stage for other localities across Virginia to follow their lead,” UpVote Virginia Executive Director Liz White said. “Engaged citizens in Charlottesville and Albemarle have been at the forefront of nonpartisan democracy reform efforts in the past, and we are hopeful their local governing bodies will move forward in adopting Ranked Choice Voting.”

A session will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at the Northside Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, 705 West Rio Road in Charlottesville and a second session will be Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. at the Central Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, 201 E. Market Street in Charlottesville.

Both sessions are hosted by Veterans for Political Innovation and League of Women Votes of the Charlottesville Area. UpVote Virginia will give voters an overview of the mechanics and benefits of RCV in making elections more representative and equitable. Attendees will participate in a highly-competitive demonstration of an RCB election by ranking their favorite cookies.

The Arlington County Board unanimously passed an ordinance in December 2022 to adopt a pilot program for RCV in their board primary election. This is the first time a Virginia locality will take advantage of the provisions in HB506 (Hope) and HB1103 (Hudson), which were passed by the General Assembly with bipartisan support to allow cities and counties the option to use RCV to elect members of local governing bodies.

UpVote Virginia is dedicated to elevating the voices of Virginia voices through nonpartisan education, advocacy and grassroots engagement. Ranked Choice Voting is the nonprofit’s first flagship issue for discussion.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia State Police: No survivors from Cessna crash site in Augusta County
2 Virginia made it look easy this weekend, but nothing comes easy for this team
3 Virginia defeats East Carolina, 8-3, punches ticket to Super Regionals
4 Congress stepping in to reduce suicide, working to create grants for nets on bridges
5 Whether you live on the coast or inland, Virginians urged to prepare for hurricane season

Latest News

baltimore orioles
Sports

O’s News: Orioles promote top prospects Heston Kjerstad, Easton Lucas to Triple-A Norfolk

Chris Graham
train tracks
Virginia

Three Virginia counties receive federal funding for railroad improvements

Rebecca Barnabi

The Federal Railroad Administration’s RCE Program has awarded $3.2 million to improve crossing safety in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Hanover.

uva football
Sports

Former Virginia wideout Herman Moore on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Chris Graham

Virginia alum Herman Moore is back on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

missing
Virginia

Richmond Police looking for leads in case of man last seen on Feb. 11

Chris Graham
road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Part of Route 689 in Page County to close for bridge replacement

Rebecca Barnabi
gas
U.S./World

Gas prices down slightly, but we could see a slight uptick midweek, according to analyst

Chris Graham
nurse stress
Virginia

Violence against hospital nurses on the rise, videos aim to prevent workplace violence

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy