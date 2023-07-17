Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Incoming UVA freshman Kymora Johnson honored by Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
Sports

Incoming UVA freshman Kymora Johnson honored by Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Chris Graham
Published date:
kymora johnson
Photo: St. Anne’s-Belfield School

The St. Anne’s-Belfield jersey of incoming UVA freshman Kymora Johnson will be on display at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Johnson, a 2023 McDonald’s All-American, is being recognized for her outstanding play in her senior season at STAB in 2022-2023, in which she averaged 23.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.4 steals per game.

The 5’7” guard was a consensus five-star recruit and ranked 24th nationally in the espnW HoopGurlz recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023.

“The Ring of Honor is an exhibit at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame where we honor the nation’s top players at every level,” said Kelly Mathis, director of development for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. “To have your jersey on display at the Hall of Fame is a huge privilege and we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young women.”

The Ring of Honor consists of more than 100 jerseys hanging from the rafters of the back rotunda at the Hall of Fame. By acknowledging these young athletes, the Hall of Fame can fulfill their mission to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and promote the future” of women’s basketball.

The display, which includes jerseys of the top high school and college players from the previous season, has in past years included jerseys from the likes of Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and Aja Wilson.

“Mo is not only an extremely talented player on the court but a wonderful role model for young student-athletes in our community,” said Seth Kushkin, athletics director at St. Anne’s-Belfield School. “For Mo and her jersey to be recognized in this manner is a well-deserved honor.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Update: Two arrested in connection with early-morning shooting in Augusta County
2 Page County homicide suspect ‘extracted’ from vacant house, charged with murder
3 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
4 Bronco Mendenhall and Northwestern: This one seems like a good fit, for both
5 UVA’s QB room is noticeably lacking: How did Tony Elliott let this happen?

Latest News

jay huff georgia tech
Sports

2019 UVA title alums Jay Huff, Braxton Key sign with NBA champ Denver Nuggets

Chris Graham
health care
Local

More national recognition: UVA named to Becker’s ‘Great Hospitals in America’ for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi

Becker’s Hospital Review has named UVA Health University Medical Center to its 2023 list of “Great Hospitals in America.”

syd barrett pink floyd documentary
Culture, Local

Pink Floyd documentary scheduled for Aug. 9 at The Paramount

Crystal Graham

The Paramount announces “Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd” on the big screen at The Paramount Theater on August 9 at 7:30 p.m.

virginia map
Virginia

Virginia receives more than $1 million in federal funding to preserve historic state-owned sites

Rebecca Barnabi
dog with head outside car window
Culture, Local

Blue Ridge Health District offers tips to keep your pets cool this summer

Crystal Graham
department of defense
U.S. News

The next battle in Congress: MAGA Republicans go after National Defense Authorization Act

Rebecca Barnabi
us politics congress
Politics, Virginia

Scott Parkinson touts U.S. Senate campaign fundraising: He’s still way behind Tim Kaine

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy