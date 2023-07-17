Incoming UVA freshman Kymora Johnson honored by Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

The St. Anne’s-Belfield jersey of incoming UVA freshman Kymora Johnson will be on display at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Johnson, a 2023 McDonald’s All-American, is being recognized for her outstanding play in her senior season at STAB in 2022-2023, in which she averaged 23.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.4 steals per game.

The 5’7” guard was a consensus five-star recruit and ranked 24th nationally in the espnW HoopGurlz recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023.

“The Ring of Honor is an exhibit at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame where we honor the nation’s top players at every level,” said Kelly Mathis, director of development for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. “To have your jersey on display at the Hall of Fame is a huge privilege and we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young women.”

The Ring of Honor consists of more than 100 jerseys hanging from the rafters of the back rotunda at the Hall of Fame. By acknowledging these young athletes, the Hall of Fame can fulfill their mission to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and promote the future” of women’s basketball.

The display, which includes jerseys of the top high school and college players from the previous season, has in past years included jerseys from the likes of Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and Aja Wilson.

“Mo is not only an extremely talented player on the court but a wonderful role model for young student-athletes in our community,” said Seth Kushkin, athletics director at St. Anne’s-Belfield School. “For Mo and her jersey to be recognized in this manner is a well-deserved honor.”