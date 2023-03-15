Countries
news in person drivers license services will be unavailable at dmv saturday
Virginia

In-person driver’s license services will be unavailable at DMV Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published:

virginia dmvDriver’s license services will be unavailable at Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers statewide on Saturday. The DMV says rescheduled Verizon network maintenance will impact access to an essential external licensing system, the National Driver Register.

By law, DMV is required to check the federal NDR database before issuing a driver’s license and without access to the system this Saturday, driver-related transactions are unavailable.

All DMV offices will be open for all other services. However, customers will be unable to apply for, renew or replace a driver’s license, learner’s permit, CDL or driver privilege card.

Transactions involving identification cards will not be affected.

Online renewal services may be available during the NDR outage, however, replacements of lost or stolen driver’s licenses will not be available.

Most Virginians are eligible to renew online every other time they are required to update their license, according to the DMV.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

