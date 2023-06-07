Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsif virginia needs extra juice this weekend theres dukes ninth inning stolen base
Sports

If Virginia needs extra juice this weekend, there’s Duke’s ninth-inning stolen base

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Remember Coach K’s made-up Ralph Sampson story? Brian O’Connor doesn’t have to embellish the ninth-inning Duke stolen base.

Literally for decades, Mike Krzyzewski told his Duke guys a story about how Virginia played Ralph Sampson deep into a blowout win in the ACC Tournament in 1983 to get them fired up for games with the Cavaliers.

Ahem, Sampson, saddled with first-half foul trouble, played a grand total of 14 minutes in the 109-66 butt-whuppin’.

But Duke actually did steal a base in the ninth inning of a 17-5 win over Virginia in Charlottesville on April 28.

O’Connor doesn’t have to tell a tall tale on that one.

Setting the scene, the game was 11-4 in the top of the ninth when Giovanni DiGiacomo led off the frame with a double down the left-field line.

With Cole Hebble at the plate, DiGiacomo stole third, and later scored on an infield single to ignite a six-run inning that put a game already out of reach even more so.

DiGiacomo, a grad transfer from LSU, has a career-high 19 steals in 23 attempts this season for Duke.

The ninth-inning stolen base was his second of the night in the, for emphasis, let me repeat, 17-5 win.

You can argue that it was just a seven-run game when he took off for third, which, fair.

The unwritten rules of baseball tell you that you don’t steal up seven in the ninth, but it’s also the case that they play nine innings for a reason.

Again, fair.

A second glance at the box score will show you that O’Connor was already conceding the game, sending junior Avery Mabe, who pitched in three games in 2023 – one inning each in an 18-4 UVA win over Mt. St. Mary’s on April 12, a 19-6 win over VCU on April 18, and then an inning in this one – to finish this one out.

Mabe faced 11 batters in the ninth, and was charged with six runs on six hits.

He was out there to take one for the team.

If you’re looking at DiGiacomo’s stolen base from Duke’s perspective, you’re thinking, the kid is a gamer, going all out, gotta like the moxie.

If you’re looking at it from the Virginia clubhouse, heading into a Super Regionals series that has Duke back in town, you’re already plenty motivated, because a shot at the College World Series is on the line, but if you need an extra ounce of juice, there it is.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Family of man shot by police at Harrisonburg Walmart disputes official story
2 Two shot, killed, including grad, after Richmond high school graduation ceremony
3 Ron Sanchez gives up head-coaching job to return to Bennett’s staff at UVA
4 Three years in, Bottles owners finally taking a moment to celebrate their success
5 Former Catholic priest gets eight years in 1980s sexual abuse of 14-year-old

Latest News

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals rally from early deficit to defeat Charleston Riverdogs, 5-4

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Virginia

Two shot, killed, including grad, after Richmond high school graduation ceremony

Chris Graham

A teen who had just graduated from Huguenot High School was among two people shot and killed outside the Altria Theater in Richmond moments after the graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Altoona Curve rally with three runs late, win opener at Richmond, 6-4

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed three unanswered runs late in a 6-4 loss to the Altoona Curve Tuesday night at The Diamond.

algae bloom in lake
Virginia

Smith Mountain Lake algal bloom advisory: Avoid swimming, windsurfing, paddleboarding

Crystal Graham
missing person
Local

Staunton Police Department seeking information on missing 43-year-old woman

Chris Graham
nurse doctor medical health
Local

Month of awareness: Sentara shares importance of treating chronic wounds

Rebecca Barnabi
Artificial intelligence
U.S./World

Virginia Tech professor shares thoughts on the benefits of artificial intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy