‘Humbled and thrilled’: Staunton names Amanda DiMeo director of Economic Development

Amanda DiMeo has been named the new Director of Economic Development for the City of Staunton, effective immediately. DiMeo has served as the city’s interim director since June 1, 2024.

The promotion is a full-circle moment for DiMeo, tracing her roots in local government back to a high school mentorship with Economic and Community Development in Augusta County.

She has worked for Staunton for 20 years, most recently in the Economic Development Department as an economic development specialist. DiMeo helped shape the progress at Staunton Crossing, managed the Business Retention and Expansion Program, and developed marketing plans and materials to attract businesses to our area. Prior to that, she was the General Registrar and Director of Elections for more than 12 years.

“We are excited to have Amanda move into this position permanently. She is an enthusiastic leader with great ideas to help push Staunton and its diverse businesses forward,” Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard said. “Her experience in economic development, extensive knowledge of the city and networking in Staunton make her a great fit for the role.”

DiMeo recently completed the LEAD program through UVA and is participating in the Virginia Women’s Municipal Leadership Institute through Virginia Tech. DiMeo hold a bacehlor’s in political science and public administration from Mary Baldwin University.

“By working together with the community, I’m confident we can propel Staunton’s Economic Development Department to new heights. Staunton Crossing’s success is a springboard for even greater things,” said DiMeo. “Staunton’s vibrant spirit and rich history are powerful assets that will attract new businesses and opportunities, ensuring a bright future for our city. I am both humbled and thrilled with the opportunity to serve my hometown as Director of Economic Development.”