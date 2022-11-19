Huge run pushes #16 Virginia to 86-79 win over fifth-ranked Baylor in Vegas opener

Virginia took control with a 27-3 run, then fought off an extended Baylor rally to defeat the fifth-ranked Bears, 86-79, on Friday in the opening round of the Continental Tire Main Event on Friday in Las Vegas.

It was the first game for the 16th-ranked Cavaliers in a week. The team’s scheduled game on Monday with Northern Iowa was canceled in the wake of the mass shootings on Grounds a night earlier that killed football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

The team wore uniforms with a patch commemorating the three, and there was a moment of silence honoring the victims before the game.

A nice win over a good team on a night that was also cathartic for the fans watching back home.

As far as the game went, you might have noticed the final score, which had UVA (3-0) finishing with 86.

It was 33-30 Baylor at the half, typical Tony Bennett-paced game – 29.5 possessions per team.

The second half was a track meet, and – surprise! – this Virginia team out-track-meeted a Baylor team that is used to playing fast.

The second of back-to-back threes from Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark put Virginia on top by one two minutes in, and ignited the 27-3 run over the next 7:11 that put the ‘Hoos up 60-38 with 10:48 to go.

Baylor would get the margin down to nine, at 69-60, on a pair of free throws by Dale Bonner with 5:11 to go, and it got as close as six on a Bonner layup with 1:04 on the clock.

Virginia, which shot 13-of-20 from the field, 8-of-12 from three and 22-of-26 from the line in the second half, closed the game out hitting 7-of-8 from the stripe in the final 48 seconds.

Inside the Numbers

Armaan Franklin had a career-high 26 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the floor, 3-of-6 from three and 9-of-10 from the line in 33 minutes.

Kadin Shedrick had 17 points, three rebounds and two blocks – shooting 6-of-6 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the line.

Ben Vander Plas had 14 points in 24 minutes off the bench. He was 4-of-5 from the field, 2-of-3 from three and 4-of-6 from the line.

Reece Beekman had a double-double – 10 points and 10 assists – in 34 minutes.

Beekman was 2-of-6 from the floor, but was 2-of-2 from three, and 4-of-4 from the line.

Deep dive

The second half was played a lot faster than the first – Virginia had 39 possessions, Baylor 38.

Virginia scored 1.600 points per possession in the second half (first half: 1.000 PPP).

The defense surrendered 1.278 PPP to Baylor in the second half (first half: 1.138 PPP).

Shooting

Virginia: 12-of-19 at the rim, 4-of-12 two-point jumpers, 9-of-14 three

Baylor: 10-of-17 at the rim, 5-of-15 two-point jumpers, 11-of-26 three