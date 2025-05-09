I assumed that UVA Basketball would get a decent payday out of its appearance in the 2025 Greenbrier Tip-Off, which was announced this week.

Turns out, not.

Not even close.

I know because, of course, I FOIA’d the University of Virginia to get a copy of the contract.

The FOIA folks over there are onto me now. They’re charging me $9.20 for “Collection and/or Ingestion” and “Review.”

Guess they’re trying to get me to limit the number of FOIA requests I’m making by making me pay $9.20 for somebody to push a couple of buttons.

Cost of doing business to me.

I’ll get more than $9.20 of value out of this one.

ICYMI

The contract, between the University of Virginia and Intersport LLC, executed on March 14, gives UVA Athletics

a signing bonus of $10,000 in “resort credits”

a $133,375 travel stipend “for use on reasonable and traditional travel measures within the discretion of the Institution”

20 hotel rooms for three nights – to include “room and tax only and exclude any incidental charges”

“the cost of breakfast, lunch, and dinner for up to thirty people at the Greenbrier Resort during Institution’s stay at the resort for Event.”

That’s it, as to what UVA gets for playing games at The Greenbrier on Nov. 21 and Nov. 23.

Left out of the press announcement is that there’s a third game, to be played at JPJ, on Nov. 17, “against an opponent determined by Intersport.”

And then there’s this line:

“Institution agrees to pay to Intersport thirty (30) days prior to the first game of the Tournament a fee of Ninety Thousand US Dollars ($90,000.00) (the ‘Tournament Fee’) for the game played at the Home Facility.”

I’d be curious to know if this is just a pass-through from Intersport to the school that will be the opponent for Nov. 17, or if UVA will also have to give another payout to the opponent.

Guess I’ll find out later, when we get word on who the opponent is, and I drop another $9.20 on a FOIA request.