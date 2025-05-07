Home Hope’s Legacy highlights animals available for adoption in Adopt a Horse Month
Hope’s Legacy highlights animals available for adoption in Adopt a Horse Month

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. received a Spirit of Virginia Award 2022 from Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin and Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy of Office of Glenn Youngkin.

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue is participating in the 5th annual ASPCA® Adopt a Horse Month, a nationwide adoption event taking place throughout the month of May to help more equines find loving homes.

Hope’s Legacy joins other equine adoption and rescue groups across the country in a nationwide campaign to promote the adoptable horses, mules and donkeys in their care and engage with their communities to raise awareness about equine adoption.

“The ASPCA’s Adopt a Horse Month is an exciting time to focus on our non-rideable, companion equines. Being part of this campaign raises awareness for adoption when considering adding a horse to your home, and we are grateful to be in a community that works to help us in this mission,” Maya Proulx, Executive Director of Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue, said.

Hope’s Legacy will highlight adoptable companion equines throughout the month through social media and radio advertising with Monticello Media partners. Each week an equine will take center stage as we search for their next loving home. Hope’s goal is to find all weekly stars their person by the end of May.

Visitors are also welcome to visit the horses, donkeys, minis and mules in person during May at Castle Rock Farm, the rescue’s permanent home at 2080 Castle Rock Road, Afton, on May 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an Open House during Adopt a Horse Month to visit the farm and meet your new equine best friend.

Adopt a Horse Month is focused on increasing the number of equines adopted across the country.

“The ASPCA is committed to supporting the many groups nationwide, including Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue, working tirelessly to find safe, loving homes for the equines in their care, and Adopt a Horse Month provides an impactful way for these groups to reach potential adopters,” said Christie Schulte Kappert, Vice President of ASPCA Equine Welfare. “We are in awe of the innovative and thoughtful ways this year’s participants are finding more homes for horses and raising awareness about equine adoption within their community.”

For individuals interested in adopting a horse may learn more about adoption online.

For more information about Adopt a Horse Month, including a list of participating organizations, is available online. The ASPCA, with organizations like Hope’s Legacy, is asking all animal lovers across the country to share adoptable equines on their social media channels using the hashtags #AdoptAHorse and #RightHorse.

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award

