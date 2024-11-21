Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome has career-high 29 points in Cavs’ win
Basketball

‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome has career-high 29 points in Cavs’ win

Chris Graham
Published date:
ty jerome uva basketball
Ty Jerome. Photo: UVA Basketball

You might have heard about UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome having a career night in the first half of Cleveland’s 128-100 win over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

I didn’t write that wrong. Jerome had just tied his career high with 24 points in the Cavaliers’ 128-114 win over Charlotte on Sunday.

Then he went off for 27 points in the first half Wednesday night, with 20 in the second quarter, and not one, not two, but three heat-check threes.

Jerome, a sixth-year pro, finished with 29 points, largely because Cleveland was up big, and coach Kenny Atkinson got plenty of time for his non-rotation guys in the third and fourth quarters.

Jerome is averaging a career-high 11.8 points per game for the 16-1 Cavs, maybe as importantly, getting on the floor in all 17 games.

Availability hasn’t been among Jerome’s abilities as a pro – he’s not played more than 48 games in a season, and last year, he was out for the season with an ankle injury after just two games.

His NBA career seemed to be on the line going into this season, with some speculation that Cleveland may just buy him out of the second year of the two-year deal that Jerome signed in the summer of 2023.

Good thing for all involved that didn’t happen.

“It’s a little bit out of nowhere, quite honestly, especially for a guy that was on the shelf last year and injured,” Atkinson said.

Jerome, for his part, never wavered in his confidence in himself, which seems important here.

“The amount of work I put in, my teammates, the coaching staff, it’s kind of the perfect storm,” Jerome said after his outburst Wednesday night. “You believe in yourself, everyone around you believes in you, the coaches are empowering everybody. If I pass up a shot, I’ll get yelled at. With that type of belief from everyone around me, you have no choice but to believe in yourself.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Jones pleads guilty to Nov. 13, 2022, murders of three UVA Football players
2 Former Lynchburg community corrections director indicted; helped fugitive, lover flee
3 Analysis: ARPA outlays to local governments totaled $60.5M; breaking down how it was spent
4 UVA Football: Tony Elliott is trying to convince himself to stick with Anthony Colandrea
5 Preview: A lot has to go right for UVA Football to pull upset of #12 SMU

Latest News

cash bribe in envelope
U.S. News

Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty in $38M embezzlement scheme

Chris Graham
google
U.S. News

DOJ, state AGs seeking to end Google’s monopoly in internet search

Chris Graham

The Justice Department and a group of state AGs is pushing back at Google’s monopoly over internet search engines and to restore competition to benefit consumers.

fraud
U.S. News

Feds take down website trafficking stolen credit cards, other cybercrimes

Chris Graham

The Justice Department has shut down PopeyeTools, a website and marketplace dedicated to selling stolen credit cards and other tools for carrying out cybercrime and fraud.

police court law
U.S. News

Texas anesthesiologist who tampered with IV bags gets 190 years in prison

Chris Graham
handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Local News

Four men, two women arrested after search warrant executed at Albemarle County address

Crystal Graham
staunton
Arts, Culture, Travel

Artists Sunday: Art Hive, Staunton participate in national day for local creativity

Rebecca Barnabi
lgbtq
Virginia News

Report shows progress being made on LGBTQ+ equality; ‘landscape remains challenging’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status