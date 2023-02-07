Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news hoos in the nba sam hauser puts up big numbers in first career nba start
Sports

‘Hoos in the NBA: Sam Hauser puts up big numbers in first career NBA start

Chris Graham
Published:
sam hauser unc
Photo: ACC

Sam Hauser found out about 90 minutes before the tip of the Boston-Detroit game on Monday that he’d be getting his first career NBA start.

“It kind of took me by surprise. I thought they would maybe plug someone else in to start. They called my number, and I was ready for it. It was my first start ever in the NBA, and it was a cool moment,” said Hauser, who scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, 5-of-9 from three, in 31 minutes in the 111-99 Celtics win.

Hauser, a 2021 UVA basketball alum, had been seeing his numbers dwindle of late. He’d been averaging just 9.7 minutes per game over a 10-game stretch dating back to the C’s Jan. 11 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hauser was pressed into duty Monday night because Boston guard Jaylen Brown had to miss the game with an illness.

The Celtics are also missing starting guard Marcus Smart, who hasn’t played since Jan. 21 because of a sprained right ankle.

Malcolm Brogdon, a 2016 UVA alum, had 16 points and four assists in 26 minutes off the bench for Boston in the win.

Brogdon is in his first season in Boston, which is using him as a sixth man. Brogs is averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Celtics, with a 47.7%/45.0%/88.3% shooting split.

Hauser, a second-round draft pick of Boston in 2021, is in his second season with the team, and in 2022-2023 is averaging 5.7 points in 14.6 minutes per game, with a 43.6%/39.7%/66.7% shooting split.

The Celtics have a 38-16 record, right now the best in the NBA.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 One match was the showkiller on last week’s AEW ‘Dynamite’: Take a wild guess
2 ‘Hoos in the NBA: Sam Hauser puts up big numbers in first career NBA start
3 Damar Hamlin injury, response keeps spotlight on athletic trainers, sports medicine
4 Virginia Beach teen charged in car club activity that closed Richmond highway
5 Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: UVA NC State preview, the state of UVA football

Latest News

aew dynamite
Sports

One match was the showkiller on last week’s AEW ‘Dynamite’: Take a wild guess

Chris Graham
virginia tech football injury
Sports

Damar Hamlin injury, response keeps spotlight on athletic trainers, sports medicine

Crystal Graham

Virginia Tech associate athletics director of sports medicine Mike Goforth knew a life-threatening situation was unfolding on the football field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 when medical professionals started using an automated external defibrillator, or AED.

police car
Virginia

Virginia Beach teen charged in car club activity that closed Richmond highway

Chris Graham

An arrest has been made in the traffic disruption caused by hundreds of car club members on Lee Bridge Highway in Richmond the night of Feb. 3.

uva basketball
Sports

Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: UVA NC State preview, the state of UVA football

Chris Graham
super bowl hot wings
Sports

Super Bowl Sunday food guide: Where your wing sauce gets its kick

Crystal Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Preview: Virginia Tech looks to reverse fortunes with Boston College

Chris Graham
Local

Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court office has new Historic Records Assistant

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy