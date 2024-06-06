Holliday extends hitting streak to 11 games, but Tides fall at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Jackson Holliday extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a 2-for-4 night for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in a 7-6 Tides loss at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Holliday, the top prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, also extended his on-base streak to 19 games.

During the on-base streak, which started on May 15, Holliday is hitting .290 (20-for-69) with 20 runs, six doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and 18 walks while slashing .437/.507/.944.

Heston Kjerstad, the O’s #4-rated prospect, was 1-for-4 with a two-run triple and sac-fly RBI.

Kjerstad leads the International League in RBI (48), OPS (1.077) and slugging percentage (.671), while also ranking sixth in average (.323) and tied for fifth in runs (39).