Home Holliday extends hitting streak to 11 games, but Tides fall at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
Sports

Holliday extends hitting streak to 11 games, but Tides fall at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Chris Graham
Published date:
jackson holliday
Photo: Scott German/AFP

Jackson Holliday extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a 2-for-4 night for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in a 7-6 Tides loss at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Holliday, the top prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, also extended his on-base streak to 19 games.

During the on-base streak, which started on May 15, Holliday is hitting .290 (20-for-69) with 20 runs, six doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and 18 walks while slashing .437/.507/.944.

Heston Kjerstad, the O’s #4-rated prospect, was 1-for-4 with a two-run triple and sac-fly RBI.

Kjerstad leads the International League in RBI (48), OPS (1.077) and slugging percentage (.671), while also ranking sixth in average (.323) and tied for fifth in runs (39).

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press.

