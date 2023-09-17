Countries
Virginia State Police: Henrico woman dead after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95
Crystal Graham
Published date:
police emergency fire accident
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A passenger in a vehicle on northbound Interstate 95 in Hanover County has died after the driver ran off the road and struck a tree.

The front seat passenger, Tasha Green, 50, of Henrico, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:51 p.m. at the 91-mile marker.

According to VSP, the 2013 Chevrolet sedan was driven by Sierra Todd-Winkler, 30, of Raleigh, N.C. Winkler was transported by ambulance to VCU Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Winkler has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

