Virginia State Police: Henrico woman dead after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95

A passenger in a vehicle on northbound Interstate 95 in Hanover County has died after the driver ran off the road and struck a tree.

The front seat passenger, Tasha Green, 50, of Henrico, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:51 p.m. at the 91-mile marker.

According to VSP, the 2013 Chevrolet sedan was driven by Sierra Todd-Winkler, 30, of Raleigh, N.C. Winkler was transported by ambulance to VCU Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Winkler has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.