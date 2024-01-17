Hello, 686: Virginia welcomes new area code within 804 for new service, additional lines

Countries
Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
cell phone
(© Farknot Architect – stock.adobe.com)

A new area code is coming to Virginia. Customers who request new service or additional phone lines in the 804 region could be assigned a 686 area code.

The new area code may be assigned as early as February 1, 2024, but not until all available phone numbers in the 804 area code have run out. Available 804 phone numbers are expected to run out in the third quarter of 2024.

In November 2022, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved the implementation of the new 686 area code to be superimposed over the same geographic region covered by the existing 804 area code. The area includes the central portion of Virginia including Richmond, Ashland, Charles City, Chesterfield, Henrico, New Kent and Petersburg, as well as the Northern Neck.

The new 686 area code addresses the exhaustion of phone numbers in the 804 area code caused by increasing demand for phone lines. The relief provided by the new 686 area code is expected to last approximately 32 years.

Existing customers will keep their 804 area code and seven-digit telephone number. Customers in the 804 area code already transitioned to mandatory 10-digit dialing (three-digit area code plus seven-digit phone number) for local calls in July 2022 as a result of the national implementation of 988, the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Ten-digit dialing for local calls will also be required for customers in the new 686 area code. Customers in the 804 and 686 area codes will dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

Under the 804/686 area code overlay, what is a local call now will remain a local call. The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change due to the 686 area code overlay. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 and 811.

The SCC encourages consumers in the 804 area code region to ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment or other types of equipment recognize the new 686 area code as a valid area code and continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers.

For more information, consumers are encouraged to contact local telephone service providers or visit the SCC website.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

