news heifetz mary baldwin renew agreement to host summer music program through 2027
Culture

Heifetz, Mary Baldwin renew agreement to host summer music program through 2027

Crystal Graham
Published:

heifetz music logoMary Baldwin University and the Heifetz International Music Institute will extend their agreement for Heifetz to conduct its world-renowned music program and its Festival of Concerts on MBU’s Staunton campus through 2027.

Each summer, the Institute attracts exceptional young string musicians from around the world who live, study, practice and perform in MBU’s dormitories, classrooms, dining facilities and concert halls for the duration of the intensive six-week summer program.

The Summer 2023 program, which will take place from June 15-July 29, will mark the 11th year of the landmark partnership first established by MBU President Pamela Fox and Heifetz Institute founder Daniel Heifetz in 2011, when the Institute relocated from Wolfeboro, N.H.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with Mary Baldwin’s commitment to supporting our local community by providing opportunities for cultural and educational enrichment,” said MBU President Pamela R. Fox. “We are thrilled to continue to support this unique and highly acclaimed program that brings world-class musicians to study and perform on our beautiful campus, and in our beautiful city.”

In addition to the summer program, which attracts thousands of visitors each summer to Staunton, the new five-year pact extends the partnership through the academic year as well, during which Heifetz faculty and alumni will present chamber music performances through the new Heifetz Hear & Now concert series.

This new initiative includes classroom visits and interactions with MBU music students, and also provides a pathway for collaborative projects that will further enrich both institutions.

“The continued partnership between the Heifetz Institute and Mary Baldwin University is good news for both organizations and even better news for the Staunton community,” said Robin L. Miller, a member of the Heifetz Institute board of directors who helped to shepherd the new agreement.  “Mary Baldwin and Heifetz do so much to contribute to Staunton’s growing reputation as the nicest, coolest, most tourist-friendly small city in Virginia, bar none.”

The next concert in the new Heifetz Hear and Now series will take place in MBU’s Francis Auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 4, followed by the popular Heifetz Holiday Homecoming on Friday Dec. 16.

Season passes for the 2023 Festival of Concerts will go on sale Dec. 5.

More information is available at www.heifetzinstitute.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

