Harrisonburg to host open house on roadway reconfiguration, summer projects

Harrisonburg Public Works welcomes the Harrisonburg community to an open house event where attendees will learn about safety and connectivity benefits of roadway reconfiguration projects and have the opportunity to ask questions about upcoming summer projects.

The open house will take place on Thursday, March 30, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center Auditorium at 620 Simms Ave.

Nationally, roadway reconfiguration efforts seek to improve safety and operations on streets through modifying the use of the existing pavement to change the number and alignment of lanes.

Most commonly, a road with two lanes in each direction is reconfigured to have one lane in each direction, a center turn lane and bicycle lanes in each direction, along with necessitated storage lanes or additional turn lanes where needed.

At the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to:

View educational displays about roadway reconfigurations

View summer reconfiguration project concepts including portions of Mount Clinton Pike, Garbers Church Road and East Market Street

View reconfiguration project examples already completed in Virginia

Chat directly with city staff about projects

Express thoughts through a public questionnaire that will be available during and after the open house until April 23

This event is family-friendly and there will be a space for children to engage in an activity in the auditorium.

More information about the open house and specific roadway reconfiguration projects may be found online at www.harrisonburgva.gov/roadway-reconfigurations.