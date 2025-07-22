Home Harrisonburg man in custody after carjacking, indecent acts at Kroger, Valley Mall
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg man in custody after carjacking, indecent acts at Kroger, Valley Mall

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Tevin Edwin White apprehended in Front Royal
Tevin Edwin White

A Harrisonburg man was arrested in Front Royal in connection to a carjacking incident and multiple cases of indecent exposure in the city over the weekend.

Tevin Edwin White, 30, has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure, one count of carjacking and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Saturday afternoon, White allegedly stole a vehicle at Kroger in Harrisonburg. The vehicle’s owner had left it running with the keys in the ignition while briefly entering the store. Her children remained inside the car at the time. During that period, White approached the vehicle, removed the children and drove away in the stolen car. The children were not harmed.

The previous day, on July 18, Harrisonburg Police Department officers responded to two reports of a male exposing himself – one inside the Books-A-Million store in the Valley Mall, and the second incident occurring at the Kroger. Video footage of both incidents was obtained by police.

Surveillance footage identified White as the suspect in all three incidents.

A description of the suspect and vehicle was shared with surrounding jurisdictions, and officers began to canvass the area where he was last seen.

The Front Royal Police Department located the vehicle and arrested White.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/tip-411. Tips may also be submitted by texting HPDVA and your message to 847411. All tips are anonymous.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

Artificial intelligence
Education, Politics, U.S. & World

Trump Administration prepares to upload AI Action Plan for America

Rebecca Barnabi
titanic
Football

Poor Jim Phillips: ACC Commish reduced to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic

Scott German

For the first time in nearly two years, the ACC Kickoff began with the conference not engaged in a lawsuit with its top two football brands, Clemson and Florida State.

truist bank manassas va
Virginia

Former Truist bank employee stole $195K from customers, faked her own death

Crystal Graham

A former Truist bank employee stole nearly $200,000 from 70 customers, eventually pretending to be dead to conceal her wrongdoing.

football
Football

Does it matter what the ACC thinks about the next iteration of the College Football Playoff?

Chris Graham
work zone map columbia gas
Local

Waynesboro: Detours possible in downtown area starting Wednesday

Crystal Graham
Scott Hurst of Salem with Fozzie dog scent training
Environment, Virginia

Good boy! Man’s best friend sniffs out spotted lanternfly, powdery mildew

Crystal Graham
jim phillips acc
Football

ACC Commish talks up SCORE Act: They’re student-athletes, not employees

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status