A Harrisonburg man was arrested in Front Royal in connection to a carjacking incident and multiple cases of indecent exposure in the city over the weekend.

Tevin Edwin White, 30, has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure, one count of carjacking and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Saturday afternoon, White allegedly stole a vehicle at Kroger in Harrisonburg. The vehicle’s owner had left it running with the keys in the ignition while briefly entering the store. Her children remained inside the car at the time. During that period, White approached the vehicle, removed the children and drove away in the stolen car. The children were not harmed.

The previous day, on July 18, Harrisonburg Police Department officers responded to two reports of a male exposing himself – one inside the Books-A-Million store in the Valley Mall, and the second incident occurring at the Kroger. Video footage of both incidents was obtained by police.

Surveillance footage identified White as the suspect in all three incidents.

A description of the suspect and vehicle was shared with surrounding jurisdictions, and officers began to canvass the area where he was last seen.

The Front Royal Police Department located the vehicle and arrested White.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/tip-411. Tips may also be submitted by texting HPDVA and your message to 847411. All tips are anonymous.