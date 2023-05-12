Harrisonburg man charged with three counts of attempted murder in May 6 shooting

A Harrisonburg man is facing three charges of attempted murder following a May 6 incident that ended with shots being fired on Liberty Street in Downtown Harrisonburg.

Oliverio Patricio-Garcia, 30, was taken into custody after a pursuit following a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Old Furnace Road around 6 p.m. on May 6.

The incident escalated to an abduction involving the suspect, 30-year-old Patricio-Garcia, and the victim, a 52-year-old woman.

After a pursuit, police were able to stop the vehicle on Liberty Street. It is at this time that a round was fired from within the vehicle, and following orders to drop the weapon that were ignored, officers fired upon the suspect, and the victim was able to safely escape.

The incident then continued until officers were able to take Patricio-Garcia into custody.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Patricio-Garcia is currently at UVA Medical Center, and charges have not been served at this time.