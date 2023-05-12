Harrisonburg man arrested, charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case

The Harrisonburg Police Department has obtained a charge of first-degree murder and arrested an individual after an investigation of a suspicious death on Eastover Drive in 2022.

Aaron Christopher Gordon Jr., 25, of Harrisonburg, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 18, 2022, death of Towan Julian Cappell.

Gordon was arrested on Friday and is being held without bond at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation can contact Detective Bradley Matthias at 540-437-2669 or by email at [email protected]. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).