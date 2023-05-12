Countries
newsharrisonburg man arrested charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case
Local

Harrisonburg man arrested, charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

The Harrisonburg Police Department has obtained a charge of first-degree murder and arrested an individual after an investigation of a suspicious death on Eastover Drive in 2022.

Aaron Christopher Gordon Jr., 25, of Harrisonburg, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 18, 2022, death of Towan Julian Cappell.

Gordon was arrested on Friday and is being held without bond at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation can contact Detective Bradley Matthias at 540-437-2669 or by email at [email protected]. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

