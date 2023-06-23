Countries
newsharrisonburg fire department captain certified as law enforcement officer
Local

Harrisonburg Fire Department captain certified as law enforcement officer

Crystal Graham
Published date:

luke walkerThe Harrisonburg Fire Department now has another trained individual to help investigate crimes involving fire in the community and bring suspects into custody.

Luke Walker, a captain assigned to the community risk reduction division of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, recently completed an 11-week training course sponsored by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs State Fire Marshal Academy.

Participants who are responsible for investigating and enforcing laws involving fire and environmental crimes are certified as law enforcement officers.

During the program, Walker learned skills relating to constitutional law, defensive tactics, firearms training, de- escalation techniques and investigatory processes.

Walker is one of five individuals in HFD who hold certification as a law enforcement officer, including three assigned to the same division.

“I want to congratulate captain Walker on this achievement,” Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong said. “With this certification, we continue our ability to not only investigate crimes involving fire but bring charges and have a substantive role in convicting individuals without having to rely on other law enforcement agencies.”

Walker has previously served in HFD’s operations division, working initially as a firefighter/paramedic before being promoted to lieutenant, where he was most recently assigned to Engine #4 on Rock Street. He also holds certification as a fire inspector and fire investigator. Walker, a 10-year HFD veteran, was promoted to captain in January 2023.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

