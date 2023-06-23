Harrisonburg Fire Department captain certified as law enforcement officer

The Harrisonburg Fire Department now has another trained individual to help investigate crimes involving fire in the community and bring suspects into custody.

Luke Walker, a captain assigned to the community risk reduction division of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, recently completed an 11-week training course sponsored by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs State Fire Marshal Academy.

Participants who are responsible for investigating and enforcing laws involving fire and environmental crimes are certified as law enforcement officers.

During the program, Walker learned skills relating to constitutional law, defensive tactics, firearms training, de- escalation techniques and investigatory processes.

Walker is one of five individuals in HFD who hold certification as a law enforcement officer, including three assigned to the same division.

“I want to congratulate captain Walker on this achievement,” Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong said. “With this certification, we continue our ability to not only investigate crimes involving fire but bring charges and have a substantive role in convicting individuals without having to rely on other law enforcement agencies.”

Walker has previously served in HFD’s operations division, working initially as a firefighter/paramedic before being promoted to lieutenant, where he was most recently assigned to Engine #4 on Rock Street. He also holds certification as a fire inspector and fire investigator. Walker, a 10-year HFD veteran, was promoted to captain in January 2023.