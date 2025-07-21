Home Harrisonburg: Comedian Jim Gaffigan to bring ‘Everything is Wonderful’ tour to JMU
Arts, Local

Harrisonburg: Comedian Jim Gaffigan to bring ‘Everything is Wonderful’ tour to JMU

Crystal Graham
Published date:

jim gaffigan AUBC hburg Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring his Everything is Wonderful tour to James Madison University in Harrisonburg on Sept. 26.

The show will take place in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, which opened in 2020.

Gaffigan, an eight-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer producer, author and recording artist is known around the world for his humor.

Gaffigan played the role of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on “Saturday Night Live” during the 2024 presidential campaign season.

Gaffigan, who has bashed President Donald Trump repeatedly on social media, has admittedly turned off some fans due to his political posts, but said he stands by what he wrote, saying in part “authenticity is really an important thing.”

Among his criticisms, Gaffigan faulted Trump for his mishandling of the  COVID-19 pandemic calling him “incompetent.” He’s also called Trump a liar and a criminal.

“For me, I don’t regret it, but I also do acknowledge that there are true die-hard Trump fans who probably enjoyed my comedy, but because they feel so passionately, will never forgive me.”

His 2021 Netflix special Comedy Monster took on themes including COVID, QAnon, stolen land and “billionaire pretend-astronauts.”

His 11th special, The Skinny,” premiered on Hulu last winter as the streamer’s first ever original stand up special for their new comedy vertical, Hularious.

JMU said more acts will be announced soon for the AUBC venue.

“The Atlantic Union Bank Center was designed to serve not only JMU students and be a tremendous home venue for championship-contending teams, but the goal was also to create an incredible entertainment venue that would attract people to campus and our community by providing them a memorable experience,” said Matt Roan, JMU’s director of athletics. “Hosting events like this is a key priority moving forward and underscores our commitment to making the AUBC a regional destination for entertainment of all kinds. We’re excited to host Jim Gaffigan and have him add to a special family weekend.”

Curtis Stoneberger, director of the AUBC, said they are thrilled to welcome Gaffigan to the venue.

“Bringing world-class entertainment to Harrisonburg was key to the vision for this building, and Gaffigan’s sharp wit and universally loved comedy are the perfect match for our stage,” Stoneberger said.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Free parking will be available in the Ballard Parking Deck adjacent to the AUBC, at 1700 Jeff Bourne Way in Harrisonburg.

Tickets are on sale now at atlanticunionbankcenter.com.

Video: Jim Gaffigan

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

pete buttigieg
Politics, U.S. & World

MAGA newspaper alleges Pete Buttigieg delayed upgrades to pursue DEI initiatives

Rebecca Barnabi
police lights at night
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville man in custody after fleeing traffic stop, providing cops with false info

Crystal Graham

A Charlottesville man in in custody after he fled a traffic stop in Albemarle County on Sunday leading to a short pursuit on Richmond Road.

interstate 495 four-vehicle crash fatal VSP
Public Safety, Virginia

Fairfax County: Four-vehicle crash on I-495 claims one life, shuts down lanes

Crystal Graham

One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County this afternoon just after 3 p.m.

donald trump tulsi gabbard
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump flunky playing distraction game on Epstein with Russia-hoax hoax

Chris Graham
interstate 81 i-81
Local

Staunton: Lane, exit-ramp closures necessary on southbound I-81 until August

Rebecca Barnabi
Kevin Ross and Alejandro Circelli The Box Staunton
Arts, Local

Two entrepreneurs look to revive nightlife in Staunton with launch of The Box

Crystal Graham
ben cline
Politics, U.S. & World

Ben Cline touts meaningless award from do-nothing MAGA group

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status