Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring his “Everything is Wonderful” tour to James Madison University in Harrisonburg on Sept. 26.

The show will take place in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, which opened in 2020.

Gaffigan, an eight-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer producer, author and recording artist is known around the world for his humor.

Gaffigan played the role of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on “Saturday Night Live” during the 2024 presidential campaign season.

Gaffigan, who has bashed President Donald Trump repeatedly on social media, has admittedly turned off some fans due to his political posts, but said he stands by what he wrote, saying in part “authenticity is really an important thing.”

Among his criticisms, Gaffigan faulted Trump for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic calling him “incompetent.” He’s also called Trump a liar and a criminal.

“For me, I don’t regret it, but I also do acknowledge that there are true die-hard Trump fans who probably enjoyed my comedy, but because they feel so passionately, will never forgive me.”

His 2021 Netflix special “Comedy Monster” took on themes including COVID, QAnon, stolen land and “billionaire pretend-astronauts.”

His 11th special, “The Skinny,” premiered on Hulu last winter as the streamer’s first ever original stand up special for their new comedy vertical, Hularious.

JMU said more acts will be announced soon for the AUBC venue.

“The Atlantic Union Bank Center was designed to serve not only JMU students and be a tremendous home venue for championship-contending teams, but the goal was also to create an incredible entertainment venue that would attract people to campus and our community by providing them a memorable experience,” said Matt Roan, JMU’s director of athletics. “Hosting events like this is a key priority moving forward and underscores our commitment to making the AUBC a regional destination for entertainment of all kinds. We’re excited to host Jim Gaffigan and have him add to a special family weekend.”

Curtis Stoneberger, director of the AUBC, said they are thrilled to welcome Gaffigan to the venue.

“Bringing world-class entertainment to Harrisonburg was key to the vision for this building, and Gaffigan’s sharp wit and universally loved comedy are the perfect match for our stage,” Stoneberger said.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Free parking will be available in the Ballard Parking Deck adjacent to the AUBC, at 1700 Jeff Bourne Way in Harrisonburg.

Tickets are on sale now at atlanticunionbankcenter.com.

Video: Jim Gaffigan