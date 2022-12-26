Menu
news harlem globetrotters to return to shenandoah university on march 23
Sports

Harlem Globetrotters to return to Shenandoah University on March 23

Crystal Graham
Published:

shenandoah universityThe Harlem Globetrotters, known worldwide for their high-flying stunts, antics and skills on the basketball court, are coming back to Shenandoah University and Winchester for a third time.

The Globetrotters, who previously played at SU in 2018 and 2021, will take the court against the Washington Generals at Shenandoah’s James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

A food drive will take place during the event to benefit Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester, a nonprofit organization that helps address the needs of local K-12 students. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned or boxed food items, which will be collected at the door.

“Our team at RPPI is thrilled to bring the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters back to Winchester to provide fun, family-friendly entertainment for our community,” said Zach Franz, president of Russ Potts Productions, Inc., the organizer of the event.

Doors for Magic Pass ticket holders open at 5 p.m. Those who purchase a Magic Pass gain access to a special pre-game event at 5:30 p.m., during which attendees will learn tricks and have the opportunity to shoot hoops, get autographs and take photos with the Globetrotters. Doors for Magic Pass ticket holders open at 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at eventbrite.com.

The event is sponsored by United Bank.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

