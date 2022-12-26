Harlem Globetrotters to return to Shenandoah University on March 23

The Harlem Globetrotters, known worldwide for their high-flying stunts, antics and skills on the basketball court, are coming back to Shenandoah University and Winchester for a third time.

The Globetrotters, who previously played at SU in 2018 and 2021, will take the court against the Washington Generals at Shenandoah’s James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

A food drive will take place during the event to benefit Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester, a nonprofit organization that helps address the needs of local K-12 students. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned or boxed food items, which will be collected at the door.

“Our team at RPPI is thrilled to bring the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters back to Winchester to provide fun, family-friendly entertainment for our community,” said Zach Franz, president of Russ Potts Productions, Inc., the organizer of the event.

Doors for Magic Pass ticket holders open at 5 p.m. Those who purchase a Magic Pass gain access to a special pre-game event at 5:30 p.m., during which attendees will learn tricks and have the opportunity to shoot hoops, get autographs and take photos with the Globetrotters.

Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at eventbrite.com.

The event is sponsored by United Bank.