Happy Birthday America: Staunton tradition welcomes Fairland Ferguson as grand marshal

Staunton celebrates Happy Birthday America next week with two days of fun, live music and food, as well as a parade on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The grand marshal of this year’s parade will be Fairland Ferguson, a Staunton native, the real-life inspiration for “Merida” in Disney’s animated film “Brave,” who also showcased her survival skills on Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid.”

Happy Birthday America posted on Facebook: “Her achievements and adventurous spirit make her the perfect choice to lead our parade!”

Ferguson will be available to meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the brand-new Happy Birthday America Selfie Station on the ball field to the right of the stage at Gypsy Hill Park. Join Wilson Fairchild , two sons of members of the Statler Brothers, who are carrying on the Staunton tradition of celebrating the 4th of July in style, and honor a local hero who has inspired many with her courage and accomplishments.

Wilson Fairchild will take the stage that night at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Wade Hayes at 8:30 p.m. and Jeff and Sheri Easter.