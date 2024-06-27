Happy Birthday America: Staunton tradition welcomes Fairland Ferguson as grand marshal

The grand marshal of this year’s parade will be Fairland Ferguson, a Staunton native, the real-life inspiration for “Merida” in Disney’s animated film “Brave,” who also showcased her survival skills on Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid.”
Happy Birthday America posted on Facebook: “Her achievements and adventurous spirit make her the perfect choice to lead our parade!”
Ferguson will be available to meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the brand-new Happy Birthday America Selfie Station on the ball field to the right of the stage at Gypsy Hill Park.
Join Wilson Fairchild, two sons of members of the Statler Brothers, who are carrying on the Staunton tradition of celebrating the 4th of July in style, and honor a local hero who has inspired many with her courage and accomplishments.
Wilson Fairchild will take the stage that night at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Wade Hayes at 8:30 p.m. and Jeff and Sheri Easter.
