Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Happy Birthday America: Staunton tradition welcomes Fairland Ferguson as grand marshal
Local

Happy Birthday America: Staunton tradition welcomes Fairland Ferguson as grand marshal

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Staunton celebrates Happy Birthday America next week with two days of fun, live music and food, as well as a parade on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The grand marshal of this year’s parade will be Fairland Ferguson, a Staunton native, the real-life inspiration for “Merida” in Disney’s animated film “Brave,” who also showcased her survival skills on Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid.”

Happy Birthday America posted on Facebook: “Her achievements and adventurous spirit make her the perfect choice to lead our parade!”

Ferguson will be available to meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the brand-new Happy Birthday America Selfie Station on the ball field to the right of the stage at Gypsy Hill Park.
Join Wilson Fairchild, two sons of members of the Statler Brothers, who are carrying on the Staunton tradition of celebrating the 4th of July in style, and honor a local hero who has inspired many with her courage and accomplishments.
Wilson Fairchild will take the stage that night at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Wade Hayes at 8:30 p.m. and Jeff and Sheri Easter.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Staunton man who had been subject of missing-persons alert found dead
2 Developing: Albemarle County Police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect
3 Waynesboro Police asking public for help identifying sexual assault suspect
4 What’s up with the ACC and July 12? It’s summer, so it’s time to speculate, is what
5 Podcast: If you could do one thing to fix UVA Football, what would it be?

Latest News

State/National

Youngkin issues Executive Order to commit Virginia to support, advance prenatal care

Rebecca Barnabi
remote work
State/National

Around the world: Workforce trends move from ‘quiet quitting’ to ‘quiet firing’

Rebecca Barnabi

The rules of terminating employees in the workforce have changed. In a post-"quiet quitting" workforce are silent layoffs and quiet firing.

ronny chieng paramount theater
Spotlight

Comedian Ronny Chieng to bring stand-up show to The Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham

The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville presents Ronny Chieng for a brand-new hour of stand-up comedy on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.

jelly roll tour
Spotlight

Grammy-nominated country artist Jelly Roll extends tour; includes stop at JPJ on Oct. 30

Crystal Graham
sabrina carpenter short n sweet tour
Spotlight

Sabrina Carpenter brings her ‘The Short n’ Sweet Tour’ to JPJ in October

Crystal Graham
chris graham acc hoops
Sports

Was this the worst episode of WCW ‘Monday Nitro’ ever?

Chris Graham
chris graham scott german
Sports

Podcast: If you could do one thing to fix UVA Football, what would it be?

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status