Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsgwinnett braves dominate norfolk 16 0 season worst loss for tides
Sports

Gwinnett Braves dominate Norfolk, 16-0: Season-worst loss for Tides

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball norfolk tides
(© AJ – stock.adobe.com)

The Norfolk Tides (38-17) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (24-31), 16-0, on Friday night at Harbor Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, could not keep Stripers batters off the basepaths as they allowed a season-high in runs in the shutout loss.

Both sides were held scoreless through the opening frames until the top of the fourth, in which Daniel Robertson lined a double into the left-center gap that brought Nick Solak around for the game’s first run.

The Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, jumped out to a 3-0 lead after Eli White and Forrest Wall checked in with consecutive RBI singles later in the inning.

The Stripers continued to rally when Vaughn Grissom knocked a double into right-center to plate two runs. The fourth inning onslaught would continue after Chris Vallimont was relieved as another RBI knock extended the Gwinnett lead to six.

In the top of the fifth, Joe Dunand found himself in a favorable hitter’s count and launched a ball to center field, clearing the wall and adding yet another Stripers run. The Gwinnett momentum would continue into the following frame as an RBI double off the bat  of Yolmer Sánchez extended the visitor’s lead to eight runs.

After the 11th walk of the night from Tides pitchers brought in a ninth run for Gwinnett, Michael Mantecón, tonight’s backup catcher, entered the game to take over on the mound.

The Stripers would put up eight runs in the eighth.

Game Notes

Joseph Rosa went 2-for-4 at the dish tonight with a double…it is his fifth multi-hit game of the season and he has collected at least one hit in eight of 10 games with Norfolk this year…in his 10 games with the Tides, he is batting .378 (14-for-37) with five runs scored, six doubles, four RBI and a stolen base…in his seven year playing career in affiliated ball, it is only the second time he has collected at least six doubles in a ten-game stretch, with the most recent being in a stretch of games in 2017 from June 26 – July 7 that year.

Hitting out of the leadoff spot for the Tides tonight was Connor Norby who went 1-for-4 at the plate…since game one of a doubleheader on April 28, Norby has not gone back-to-back games without a hit…in that span, he is batting .303 (43-for-142)…among International League batters in that span, he ranks second in hits (43) and is tied for second in doubles (15) with Ronny Mauricio (SYR) while ranking sixth in extra-base hits (18) and tied for seventh in total bases (67) with Davis Schneider (BUF).

Next Up

Norfolk looks to get back in the win column tomorrow night against Gwinnett with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Tides are expected to send RHP Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 4.50) to the mound. The Stripers have yet to announce a starter.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Residents rally in Staunton against gun violence in the U.S.
2 Update: Chief Medical Examiner identifies skeletal remains found in Augusta County
3 Environmental groups blast Biden capitulation to Manchin on Mountain Valley Pipeline
4 U.S. Senate says no to Biden’s student debt relief plan for Americans
5 Augusta County: Woman in custody after standoff with sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

American Shakespeare Center
Culture

American Shakespeare Center announces schedule for 35th anniversary season

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels break losing skid with walk-off win on Friday night

Chris Graham

Top San Francisco Giants prospect Marco Luciano propelled the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a walk-off 6-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves Friday night at The Diamond.

baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals fall to Delmarva, 7-3, snapping eight-game winning streak

Chris Graham

The Fredericksburg winning streak died at eight games in a 7-3 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday night.

Local

Residents rally in Staunton against gun violence in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
prescription drug bottle
Local

UVA Health to expand treatment for opioid-use disorder across Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
uva baseball ncaa
Sports

Virginia jumps out to big early lead, coasts from there to 15-1 win over Army

Chris Graham
student loan relief
U.S./World

U.S. Senate says no to Biden’s student debt relief plan for Americans

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy