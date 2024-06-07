Great Futures Golf Tournament scheduled for June 15, benefits Boys & Girls Club

Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County (BGCWSA) will host the Great Futures Golf Tournament at Gypsy Hill Golf Course in Staunton on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The tournament directly benefits kids and teens who attend the local Boys & Girls Clubs, including the development of a new Waynesboro Teen Center. The Teen Center will allow BGCWSA to offer academic enrichment, leadership and career development programs to more young people in Augusta County.

“Our Great Futures Golf Tournament is a fun way for our community to support local youth and help great futures start at our Clubs,” Debra Freeman-Belle, CEO/Executive Director of BGCWSA, said. “This year we are expanding the tournament to a full-day event due to the number of teams participating,” she added.

Funds raised from the tournament will ensure all families can have access to a safe and nurturing environment for their children at minimal or no cost. The Club is a “home away from home” where children can learn, grow and develop essential life skills for future success.

The Club relies strongly on community leadership and local support to achieve its mission.

“Supporting our local BGC, is an investment in our community and it’s future,” said Faison Nuckolls, a local community college professor and BGCWSA Board Chair. “These children are our future community leaders, business owners, healthcare providers etc.”