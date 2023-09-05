Countries
Golf tournament to raise funds for Project GROWS programs, including mobile farmers market
Culture, Local

Golf tournament to raise funds for Project GROWS programs, including mobile farmers market

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Project GROWS.

Project GROWS will host a charity golf tournament to raise funds for the expansion of programs.

The tournament on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ingleside Golf Resort in Verona will also celebrate the nonprofits achievements in promoting community health and wellbeing through food access and education.

“We look forward to a fun day that will directly benefit our programs that provide so much to the community. Support of our golf tournament will increase our ability to offer garden-based educational opportunities that aim to improve the health of our neighbors, especially children,” said Project GROWS Board Member Chris Aycock.

Registered teams will compete for raffle drawings and course contests, including Hole-in-One and Longest Drive. All proceeds will benefit Project GROWS’s mission of supporting healthy communities through food access and education initiatives.

The “Friend of the Farm” sponsorship package includes signage on the hole green and is the easiest way to support Project GROWS. Current sponsors also include Staunton-based marketing agency Converge Local. Other sponsorship opportunities are available.

The GROW Mobile will also benefit from the fundraiser. A farmers market on wheels, the mobile market has seen a marked increase in sales and support allowing for greater access to affordable food and potential expansion. More sites offering the same food access programs, including doubling SNAP-EBT benefits, could be added in the future with a fleet of markets.

Teams are encouraged to register as soon as possible, and corporate sponsorships should register by September 14.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

