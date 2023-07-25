Countries
GoFundMe accounts set up for families of murder victims in Albemarle County
GoFundMe accounts set up for families of murder victims in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
The families of the victims of a July 21 shooting in Albemarle County have set up GoFundMe accounts to help with funeral and other expenses.

Carlos Portillo Requeno, 27, and Gerardo Chicas Torres, 22, both of Albemarle County, died after the shooting on the corner of Berkmar Drive and Seminole Trail.

Charles Munoz De Jesus, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths.

To donate

Carlos Portillo Requeno
Carlos Portillo Requeno, images courtesy GoFundMe

Carlos Portillo Requeno GoFundMe

Gerardo Chicas Torres
Gerardo Chicas Torres, image courtesy GoFundMe

Gerardo Chicas Torres GoFundMe

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

