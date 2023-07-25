GoFundMe accounts set up for families of murder victims in Albemarle County

The families of the victims of a July 21 shooting in Albemarle County have set up GoFundMe accounts to help with funeral and other expenses.

Carlos Portillo Requeno, 27, and Gerardo Chicas Torres, 22, both of Albemarle County, died after the shooting on the corner of Berkmar Drive and Seminole Trail.

Charles Munoz De Jesus, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths.

To donate

Carlos Portillo Requeno GoFundMe

Gerardo Chicas Torres GoFundMe

