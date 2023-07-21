Developing: One dead, one in custody, in shots fired incident in Albemarle County

One person is dead, and one is in custody, as Albemarle County Police try to sort through a shots fired incident in a parking lot on the corner of Berkmar Drive and Seminole Trail on Friday.

The 5:06 p.m. incident ended with a victim pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, who aren’t releasing much in the way of details at the moment.

There is no name being released for the victim or the person detained at the scene.

Police are saying that the incident is considered isolated, and officers do not suspect any additional offenders involved.

This is an ongoing investigation by ACPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. Updates will be provided as they become available.