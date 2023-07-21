Countries
Developing: One dead, one in custody, in shots fired incident in Albemarle County
Local

Developing: One dead, one in custody, in shots fired incident in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

One person is dead, and one is in custody, as Albemarle County Police try to sort through a shots fired incident in a parking lot on the corner of Berkmar Drive and Seminole Trail on Friday.

The 5:06 p.m. incident ended with a victim pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, who aren’t releasing much in the way of details at the moment.

There is no name being released for the victim or the person detained at the scene.

Police are saying that the incident is considered isolated, and officers do not suspect any additional offenders involved.

This is an ongoing investigation by ACPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

