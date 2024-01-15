Glenn Youngkin adds individuals to administration, boards; list includes three with ties to Staunton

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments this week.

There were two people from Staunton and one person with ties to Staunton included in the appointments this week.

Read on for the complete rundown.

Administration appointments

Office of the Governor

Wade Griggs, Special Assistant

Commonwealth

Sarah Leahy, Special Assistant

Veterans and Defense Affairs

Charles Zingler, Commissioner, Department of Veterans Services

Board appointments

Agriculture and Forestry

Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Brittany Jones of Blackstone, Partner, Richlands Agritourism, Dairy Farm and Creamery

Soybean Board

Harrison Moody of Dinwiddie County, Owner, Green Meadows Farm

Susan Watkins of Sutherland, Co-Owner, Watkins Farms

Robert White of Viginia Beach, Owner, R. W. White Farm, LLC

J. Colin Whittington of Amelia County, Farm Manager, Featherstone Farm

Virginia Racing Commission

Gillian Gordon-Moore of Berryville, Thoroughbred Breeder and Racing Participant

Virginia Spirits Board

Jeff Bloem of Charlottesville, Founder, Murphy & Rude Malting Co.

Thomas W. Murray of Gainesville, Co-Founder and CEO, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits

Authority

Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority, Board of Directors

Megan Baker of Roanoke County, Economic Development Director, Roanoke County

The Honorable Phil C. North of Roanoke, Chair, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Commerce and Trade

Board of Coal Mining Examiners

Phillip Hale of North Tazewell, Industrial Manager, Twin Enterprise

Casey Mooneyhan of Pennington Gap, Mine Rescue and Safety, Paramont Contura, LLC

Clean Energy Advisory Board

The Honorable Kwasi Fraser former Mayor of Purcellville; President, Guyana Infrastructure Consortium

Taylor Williams of Richmond, Principal and Co-Founder, Spy Rock Real Estate Group

Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board

Chris Stanley of Clintwood, Vice-President, Clintwood JOD, LLC

Commission on Local Government

Terry Payne of Fredericksburg, Member, Board of Directors Stafford/Staunton IDA

Committee on Business Development and Marketing, VEDP

Shannon Kane of Virginia Beach, President, EWR Management Group

Virginia Coal Mine Safety Board

Christopher Lester of Abingdon, retired Certified Electrician, Murray Energy

Harless Mullins of Big Stone Gap, retired, plant operator, Alpha Natural Resources

Michael Gary Prater of Grundy, Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, United Coal Co.

Dr. Victoria Ratliff of Big Stone Gap, Opportunity Appalachia Project Lead for University of Virginia’s College at Wise; retired Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Solutions, Mountain Empire Community College

Joshua West of Pound, District Representative, United Mine Workers of America

Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority

Tom DePonty of Alexandria, Director of Government Affairs, Framatome Inc.

Dr. Calvin Lowe of Hampton, Professor and Former Dean, School of Science, Hampton University; former President, Bowie State University, Maryland

Mary Neumayr of Alexandria, Director of Government Affairs, Urenco USA Inc.

Rhonnie Smith of Moneta, retired President, BWXT Technical Services Division

Brian Vella of The Plains, Partner, Haynes Boone LLP

Compact

Chesapeake Executive Council Stakeholders Advisory Committee

William Noftsinger of Richmond, Senior Investment Manager, Alpha Omega Wealth Management

Designated

State Rehabilitation Advisory Council

Marco Callender of Chester, Executive Director (Petersburg Branch), YMCA of Greater Richmond

Travis Staton of Abingdon, President and CEO, United Way of Southwest Virginia

State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind and Vision Impaired

Rev. David Andrews of Hampton, Pastor, Faith Temple Newport News

Susan Bowmaster of Annadale, retired, community advocate, American Council for the Blind and Capital Area Guide Dog Users

LaSonya Jackson of Staunton, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired

Elizabeth Klein of Richmond, Disability Rights Advocate, Disability Law Center

Chanthen Nene of Manassas, Mentor, Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired

Education

Board of Visitors of Christopher Newport University

Dr. Daniel Gade of Alexandria, LTC (Retired), United States Army

Commonwealth Health Research Board

Dr. Neelam Azad of Yorktown, Vice President for Research, Hampton University

Andrew F. Kohler, MD FACP, MBA CPE, of Rappahannock, physician and entrepreneur

State Board for Community Colleges

Jeff Haley of Danville, President and CEO, American National Bankshares, Inc.

Alethea “AJ” Robinson of Bluefield, Director of Communications, Tazewell County

State Historical Records Advisory Board

Dr. Christopher Bissex of Alexandria, AVP of Research Solutions, Morning Consult

Heather Bollinger of Loudoun County, Contract Archivist and Historian

Ruth Welch of Castleton, President, Friends of the Rappahannock County Library

Virginia Commission for the Arts

Roxana Jordan of Alexandria, Management Consultant

Virginia Commission on Higher Education Board Appointments

The Honorable Lisa M. Hicks-Thomas of Henrico County, Deputy General Counsel, Dominion Energy

Virginia Stem Education Advisory Board

Amy Thompson, MD, of McLean, retired Physician

Health and Human Resources

Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission

Michael Watson of Lorton, DEI Program Manager, Alzheimer’s Association

Child Support Guidelines Review Panel

Erica Giovanni Baez of Richmond, Attorney & Owner, Erica Baez Law PLC

Lauren Roaseau of Yorktown, Payroll Specialist, Newport News Public Schools

H. Van Smith of Henrico, Attorney & Counselor at Law, Smith Strong, PLC

Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board

Reynold W. Jordan Jr, of Portsmouth, Director, Isle of Wight County Department of Social Services

Rare Disease Council

Hermionne G. Johnson of Suffolk, Chief Executive Officer, Ayana’s Hope Cells

Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, Board of Trustees

Riley Shaia of Henrico, Group Exercise Instructor, Tuckahoe Family YMCA

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council

Kirsten Carlson Hodge, PhD, of Midlothian, home educator and parent

Tricia Peny of Prince William County, Early Intervention Program Manager, Infant & Toddler Connection of Greater Prince William

Stephanie Tharp of Charlottesville, community advocate

Independent

Board of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program

Dr. James E. Camm of Lynchburg, Executive Director of One, Community One Voice; Senior Pastor, Living Word Ministry

Michael Hoover of Goochland, Senior Vice President, Caprin Asset Management – a division of Davidson Investment Advisors

Dawn McCoy, MPP, of Chesterfield, Director of Development, Rise Richmond; Partners in Policymaking Class of 2016

Dr. Ronald Ramus of Richmond, Professor and Director, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University

Task Force for the Identification of the History of Formerly Enslaved African Americans in Virginia

Makola M. Abdullah, Ph.D. of Petersburg, President, Virginia State University

Verndell Robinson of Triangle, Broker, Coldwell Banker Realty

Virginia Lottery Board

Adam L. Tolbert of Saltville, Senior Director of Administration, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

Sherry L. Williams of Henrico, Chief Risk Officer, Atlantic Union Bank

Labor

Board for Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians

Judith Canty of Virginia Beach, Territory Sales Manager, Luzerne Optical Labs

Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetland Professionals, and Geologists

Steven Yob of Glen Allen, Professional Engineer and Deputy County Manager, Henrico County

Board for Waste Management Facility Operators

Wade Bailey of Mechanicsville, General Manager, Republic Services

Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors

Jesse Phillips of Roanoke, Industrial Hygiene Practice Leader, Froehling & Robertson, Inc.

Robin Wilder of Henrico, Environmental Services Division Director, Henrico County Department of Public Works

Legislative

Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Awards Committee

Paris D. Turner of Norfolk, Teacher, Norfolk Public Schools

Capitol Square Preservation Council

Dr. Sarah Scarbrough of Richmond, Director and Founder, REAL LIFE

Manufacturing Development Commission

Kimberlee Anne Humphrey of Hampton, President and CEO, Association for Manufacturing Excellence

Natural and Historic Resources

Board of Wildlife Resources

The Honorable James Edmunds of Halifax, former Member, Virginia House of Delegates, 60th District

The Honorable William Wampler III of Abingdon, former Member, Virginia House of Delegates, 4th District

Soil and Water Conservation Board

Robert Mills of Callands, President, Briar View Farms Inc.

Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, Board of Trustees

Stewart Leeth of Richmond, Chief Sustainability Officer, Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Public Safety and Homeland Security

E 9-1-1 Services Board

Chief Michael Barakey of Suffolk, Fire Chief, Suffolk Fire and Rescue

Transportation

Motor Vehicle Dealer Board

Andrew Wiley of Staunton, Owner, Consumers Auto Warehouse, Inc.

Veterans and Defense Affairs

Military Advisory Council