Glenn Youngkin adds individuals to administration, boards; list includes three with ties to Staunton

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments this week.
There were two people from Staunton and one person with ties to Staunton included in the appointments this week.
Administration appointments
Office of the Governor
- Wade Griggs, Special Assistant
Commonwealth
- Sarah Leahy, Special Assistant
Veterans and Defense Affairs
- Charles Zingler, Commissioner, Department of Veterans Services
Board appointments
Agriculture and Forestry
Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services
- Brittany Jones of Blackstone, Partner, Richlands Agritourism, Dairy Farm and Creamery
Soybean Board
- Harrison Moody of Dinwiddie County, Owner, Green Meadows Farm
- Susan Watkins of Sutherland, Co-Owner, Watkins Farms
- Robert White of Viginia Beach, Owner, R. W. White Farm, LLC
- J. Colin Whittington of Amelia County, Farm Manager, Featherstone Farm
Virginia Racing Commission
- Gillian Gordon-Moore of Berryville, Thoroughbred Breeder and Racing Participant
Virginia Spirits Board
- Jeff Bloem of Charlottesville, Founder, Murphy & Rude Malting Co.
- Thomas W. Murray of Gainesville, Co-Founder and CEO, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits
Authority
Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority, Board of Directors
- Megan Baker of Roanoke County, Economic Development Director, Roanoke County
- The Honorable Phil C. North of Roanoke, Chair, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Commerce and Trade
Board of Coal Mining Examiners
- Phillip Hale of North Tazewell, Industrial Manager, Twin Enterprise
- Casey Mooneyhan of Pennington Gap, Mine Rescue and Safety, Paramont Contura, LLC
Clean Energy Advisory Board
- The Honorable Kwasi Fraser former Mayor of Purcellville; President, Guyana Infrastructure Consortium
- Taylor Williams of Richmond, Principal and Co-Founder, Spy Rock Real Estate Group
Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board
- Chris Stanley of Clintwood, Vice-President, Clintwood JOD, LLC
Commission on Local Government
- Terry Payne of Fredericksburg, Member, Board of Directors Stafford/Staunton IDA
Committee on Business Development and Marketing, VEDP
- Shannon Kane of Virginia Beach, President, EWR Management Group
Virginia Coal Mine Safety Board
- Christopher Lester of Abingdon, retired Certified Electrician, Murray Energy
- Harless Mullins of Big Stone Gap, retired, plant operator, Alpha Natural Resources
- Michael Gary Prater of Grundy, Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, United Coal Co.
- Dr. Victoria Ratliff of Big Stone Gap, Opportunity Appalachia Project Lead for University of Virginia’s College at Wise; retired Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Solutions, Mountain Empire Community College
- Joshua West of Pound, District Representative, United Mine Workers of America
Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority
- Tom DePonty of Alexandria, Director of Government Affairs, Framatome Inc.
- Dr. Calvin Lowe of Hampton, Professor and Former Dean, School of Science, Hampton University; former President, Bowie State University, Maryland
- Mary Neumayr of Alexandria, Director of Government Affairs, Urenco USA Inc.
- Rhonnie Smith of Moneta, retired President, BWXT Technical Services Division
- Brian Vella of The Plains, Partner, Haynes Boone LLP
Compact
Chesapeake Executive Council Stakeholders Advisory Committee
- William Noftsinger of Richmond, Senior Investment Manager, Alpha Omega Wealth Management
Designated
State Rehabilitation Advisory Council
- Marco Callender of Chester, Executive Director (Petersburg Branch), YMCA of Greater Richmond
- Travis Staton of Abingdon, President and CEO, United Way of Southwest Virginia
State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind and Vision Impaired
- Rev. David Andrews of Hampton, Pastor, Faith Temple Newport News
- Susan Bowmaster of Annadale, retired, community advocate, American Council for the Blind and Capital Area Guide Dog Users
- LaSonya Jackson of Staunton, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired
- Elizabeth Klein of Richmond, Disability Rights Advocate, Disability Law Center
- Chanthen Nene of Manassas, Mentor, Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired
Education
Board of Visitors of Christopher Newport University
- Dr. Daniel Gade of Alexandria, LTC (Retired), United States Army
Commonwealth Health Research Board
- Dr. Neelam Azad of Yorktown, Vice President for Research, Hampton University
- Andrew F. Kohler, MD FACP, MBA CPE, of Rappahannock, physician and entrepreneur
State Board for Community Colleges
- Jeff Haley of Danville, President and CEO, American National Bankshares, Inc.
- Alethea “AJ” Robinson of Bluefield, Director of Communications, Tazewell County
State Historical Records Advisory Board
- Dr. Christopher Bissex of Alexandria, AVP of Research Solutions, Morning Consult
- Heather Bollinger of Loudoun County, Contract Archivist and Historian
- Ruth Welch of Castleton, President, Friends of the Rappahannock County Library
Virginia Commission for the Arts
- Roxana Jordan of Alexandria, Management Consultant
Virginia Commission on Higher Education Board Appointments
- The Honorable Lisa M. Hicks-Thomas of Henrico County, Deputy General Counsel, Dominion Energy
Virginia Stem Education Advisory Board
- Amy Thompson, MD, of McLean, retired Physician
Health and Human Resources
Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission
- Michael Watson of Lorton, DEI Program Manager, Alzheimer’s Association
Child Support Guidelines Review Panel
- Erica Giovanni Baez of Richmond, Attorney & Owner, Erica Baez Law PLC
- Lauren Roaseau of Yorktown, Payroll Specialist, Newport News Public Schools
- H. Van Smith of Henrico, Attorney & Counselor at Law, Smith Strong, PLC
Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board
- Reynold W. Jordan Jr, of Portsmouth, Director, Isle of Wight County Department of Social Services
Rare Disease Council
- Hermionne G. Johnson of Suffolk, Chief Executive Officer, Ayana’s Hope Cells
Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, Board of Trustees
- Riley Shaia of Henrico, Group Exercise Instructor, Tuckahoe Family YMCA
Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council
- Kirsten Carlson Hodge, PhD, of Midlothian, home educator and parent
- Tricia Peny of Prince William County, Early Intervention Program Manager, Infant & Toddler Connection of Greater Prince William
- Stephanie Tharp of Charlottesville, community advocate
Independent
Board of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program
- Dr. James E. Camm of Lynchburg, Executive Director of One, Community One Voice; Senior Pastor, Living Word Ministry
- Michael Hoover of Goochland, Senior Vice President, Caprin Asset Management – a division of Davidson Investment Advisors
- Dawn McCoy, MPP, of Chesterfield, Director of Development, Rise Richmond; Partners in Policymaking Class of 2016
- Dr. Ronald Ramus of Richmond, Professor and Director, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University
Task Force for the Identification of the History of Formerly Enslaved African Americans in Virginia
- Makola M. Abdullah, Ph.D. of Petersburg, President, Virginia State University
- Verndell Robinson of Triangle, Broker, Coldwell Banker Realty
Virginia Lottery Board
- Adam L. Tolbert of Saltville, Senior Director of Administration, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
- Sherry L. Williams of Henrico, Chief Risk Officer, Atlantic Union Bank
Labor
Board for Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians
- Judith Canty of Virginia Beach, Territory Sales Manager, Luzerne Optical Labs
- Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetland Professionals, and Geologists
- Steven Yob of Glen Allen, Professional Engineer and Deputy County Manager, Henrico County
Board for Waste Management Facility Operators
- Wade Bailey of Mechanicsville, General Manager, Republic Services
Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors
- Jesse Phillips of Roanoke, Industrial Hygiene Practice Leader, Froehling & Robertson, Inc.
- Robin Wilder of Henrico, Environmental Services Division Director, Henrico County Department of Public Works
Legislative
Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Awards Committee
- Paris D. Turner of Norfolk, Teacher, Norfolk Public Schools
Capitol Square Preservation Council
- Dr. Sarah Scarbrough of Richmond, Director and Founder, REAL LIFE
Manufacturing Development Commission
- Kimberlee Anne Humphrey of Hampton, President and CEO, Association for Manufacturing Excellence
Natural and Historic Resources
Board of Wildlife Resources
- The Honorable James Edmunds of Halifax, former Member, Virginia House of Delegates, 60th District
- The Honorable William Wampler III of Abingdon, former Member, Virginia House of Delegates, 4th District
Soil and Water Conservation Board
- Robert Mills of Callands, President, Briar View Farms Inc.
Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, Board of Trustees
- Stewart Leeth of Richmond, Chief Sustainability Officer, Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Public Safety and Homeland Security
E 9-1-1 Services Board
- Chief Michael Barakey of Suffolk, Fire Chief, Suffolk Fire and Rescue
Transportation
Motor Vehicle Dealer Board
- Andrew Wiley of Staunton, Owner, Consumers Auto Warehouse, Inc.
Veterans and Defense Affairs
Military Advisory Council
- Jon Ganues of Henrico, Manager of Men’s Programs, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors