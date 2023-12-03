Countries
Home George Mason improves to 7-1 under first-year coach Tony Skinn with 86-77 win at Toledo
George Mason improves to 7-1 under first-year coach Tony Skinn with 86-77 win at Toledo

Chris Graham
George Mason went on the road to Toledo and came away with an 86-77 victory on Saturday.

It was the first true road game of the season for Mason (7-1), which shot 50+ percent for the third straight game, connecting on 51.7 percent (31-of-60) of their attempts.

The Patriots took control with a 17-5 second-half run, and then after Toledo (3-4) worked its way back into the game and was within five (76-71) with 2:28 to go, back-to-back buckets from Amari Kelly and Darius Maddox pushed Mason back in front by 10 (81-71).

Toledo could not move closer than seven for the remainder of the game.

“This win really shows our identity and who we can be,” head coach Tony Skinn said. “We’ve taken care of business at home, but when you take it on the road for the first time it doesn’t always end well. For us to come here against a good team and really take control from the majority of the game showed a lot. I’m happy with our resilience down the stretch and how we battled adversity on both sides of the floor.”

Kelly paced the Patriots with a career-high 24 points (8-of-10 FG) to go along with 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

“Amari is a huge part of what’s made us effective this season,” Skinn said. “What I expected from him is exactly what he’s accomplishing. He’s a threat down low, he’s making plays for guys and he’s able to make the right read efficiently through double teams.”

Ronald Polite III had 14 points, three assists and two steals, Maddox, the Virginia Tech transfer, chipped in 14 points (6-of-12 FG), six rebounds and a team-high four assists.

Next up, Mason continues its road trip with a marquee contest against No. 10 Tennessee on Tuesday (Dec. 5) in Knoxville. Tip-off between the Patriots and Volunteers is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

