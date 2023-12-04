Gentry Locke makes matching donation of up to $10K to Blue Ridge Legal Services

One of Virginia’s largest and most respected law firms is demonstrating a continued commitment to access to justice with match donations up to $10,000 for the Blue Ridge Legal Services End of Year campaign.

The partnership between Gentry Locke and BRLS exemplifies a shared mission to support low-income people in need of civil legal assistance.

Gentry Locke, which was established 100 years ago, is a prominent advocate for justice in the Roanoke Valley and across the Commonwealth. Known for providing a wide range of legal services, the firm has a long-standing tradition of philanthropy, reflecting its dedication to making a positive impact within the community.

“We are immensely grateful for the generous support from Gentry Locke. Their commitment to matching donations for our End of Year campaign is a testament to their deep commitment to equal access to justice. With their pledge, helping to boost the support of the legal community and the public, we can provide vital legal assistance to those in need, ensuring that vulnerable individuals and families can secure their rights and obtain justice,” BRLS Executive Director John Whitfield said.

The funds raised during the End of Year campaign will support BRLS in its mission to provide free civil legal assistance to low-income individuals and families in the Blue Ridge region. The campaign will help BRLS continue its work in addressing critical legal issues, such as housing, domestic violence, consumer protection and eldercare. Contributions will directly impact the lives of clients who rely on BRLS for guidance and representation.

“BRLS serves a critical role in our community in helping to bridge the justice gap for low-income residents in the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valley. We are proud to partner with BRLS and to support their important work through this matching donation for their end-of-year campaign, so that high-quality legal representation is afforded to all,” Gentry Locke Chair Monica T. Monday said.

Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc., a non-profit charitable civil legal aid society, provides free legal assistance in civil matters of critical importance to low-income residents of the Shenandoah and Roanoke valleys.