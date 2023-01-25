Game on: Smithfield donates 31 pounds of protein to local food bank annual competition

For the second year, UVA and Virginia Tech will enter a delicious competition.

Battles will not be fought on the football field or the basketball court but through donations to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Michael McKee said the food bank is not known for being competitive, but collaborative with community partners in the 25 counties it serves.

But this competition between UVA and Virginia Tech is a “very positive competition.”

“They really brought the bacon with Smithfield’s help,” McKee said.

The Commonwealth Clash is an annual event. This year, Smithfield donated 31 pounds of ham, bacon and chicken lunch meat to the food bank.

Community members in need, according to McKee, say they do not have enough money for meat and protein.

“So, our gratitude to Smithfield for stepping up and really bringing home the bacon,” McKee said. “We really appreciate the generosity.”

UVA Athletics are also a source of support for fundraisers to the food bank.

“We have a healthy rivalry,” said Kim Record, UVA Deputy Athletic Director who is also a UVA graduate. “We always have and always will.”

Smithfield Senior Communications Development Manager Jonathan Toms said this year’s donation will provide 121,000 food servings.

“Today is about so much more than that rivalry. It’s also about coming together to make a real impact for our local communities,” Toms said. “At Smithfield, we are a food company, so feeding people is what we do.”

Toms thanked the staff at the food bank for getting food donations into the hands of the community.

“It makes a real impact for this local community,” Toms said.

After the press conference, Toms, McKee, several food bank staff members and the UVA Cavaliers mascot unloaded a few boxes from Smithfield’s truck, and food bank staff were treated to BLT sandwiches for lunch.

“Thank you for everything that you do and we’re honored to be able to take this moment,” Toms said.